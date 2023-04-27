Ecuador launches debt buyback plan aimed at Galapagos protection

World
2023-04-27 | 06:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Ecuador launches debt buyback plan aimed at Galapagos protection
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Ecuador launches debt buyback plan aimed at Galapagos protection

Ecuador has launched a long-awaited debt buyback plan that will free up money to protect its Galapagos Islands, one of the world's most precious ecosystems and the inspiration for Charles Darwin's Theory of Evolution.

Ecuador's bankers, Credit Suisse, laid out the offer on Wednesday to buy back three of the country's four main government bonds for a total of $800 million, refinance them more cheaply and then funnel the savings into the Galapagos.
 
"The Offeror is making the Offer... as part of a broader refinancing operation to channel savings and promote certain conservation and sustainability efforts," the buyback plan said.

The move comes as Ecuadorean President Guillermo Lasso fights for his political survival, although in terms of the deal, the problems have hammered the price of the bonds at the center of the plan, maximizing the potential benefit.

If the deal is approved, it will be the biggest debt-for-nature swap, as such transactions are known in banking circles, struck to date, surpassing other recent examples in Belize, Barbados and Seychelles.
 
Quito refused to provide further details, but sources told Reuters last year when the plans were taking shape that the US-based Pew Charitable Trusts, a co-founder of the ocean conservation Blue Nature Alliance, had been lined up to provide money for initial the buyback.

The Inter-American Development Bank and US International Development Finance Corporation were also said to be in talks to give "credit guarantees", crucial for bringing down Ecuador's borrowing costs if, as expected, it issues new eco-friendly "blue" bonds as part of plan.

Pew and the banks did not respond to requests for comment.

Holders of its current bonds, meanwhile, have until May 4 to sign up to the deal. The results of how many took up the offer will be announced "as soon as reasonably practicable" afterwards and "settlement" of the transaction is due on May 9.
 

World

Ecuador

Launches

Debt

Buyback

Plan

Aimed

Galapagos

Protection

LBCI Next
US Senate to vote on Equal Rights Amendment, a century after introduction
Australia to overhaul immigration system, smooth entry for skilled workers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-26

OpenAI previews business plan for ChatGPT, launches new privacy controls

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Shell launches its first electric ferry at Singapore plant

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Adobe launches generative AI tools aimed at marketers

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-02

Nassar launches campaign benefiting tourists with discounted plane tickets

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:53

US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker

LBCI
World
08:30

UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill

LBCI
World
08:24

'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports

LBCI
World
08:19

Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-28

Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-19

Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app