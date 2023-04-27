Trump lawyers set to attack writer's rape claim at civil trial

World
2023-04-27 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Trump lawyers set to attack writer&#39;s rape claim at civil trial
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Trump lawyers set to attack writer's rape claim at civil trial

Donald Trump's legal team is expected to attack the credibility of former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll on Thursday, as a civil trial resumes over her claim that the former US president raped her and lied about it.

Under questioning from her lawyers on Wednesday, Carroll testified in graphic detail about how Trump allegedly assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Trump has consistently denied the allegations and claimed that Carroll made them up to sell books and hurt him politically.

Carroll told jurors in Manhattan federal court that Trump's subsequent denials shredded her credibility and ruined her career, costing her most of a readership she spent decades building.

Lawyers for Carroll are expected to resume their questioning on Thursday, and Trump's team will then get to cross-examine her.

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages from Trump who leads the Republican field in the 2024 presidential campaign.

The lawsuit concerns an alleged rape in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, where Carroll said Trump coaxed her before slamming her into a wall and raping her.

Carroll says Trump later defamed her by calling her rape claim a hoax, saying that she was not his “type” and accusing her of making up the story to sell her memoir.

Trump is not attending the trial and is not required to.

He scorned the case in Wednesday posts on his Truth Social platform, saying Carroll was promoting a "fraudulent & false story" and calling her lawyer a "political operative."

US District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned that Trump could face more legal problems if he kept discussing the case outside of court, and twice advised Trump's legal team to speak with the former president about it.



Reuters
 

World

Trump

Lawyers

Set

Attack

Writer

Rape

Claim

Civil

Trial

US

LBCI Next
EU sets out patent rules for smart technology to limit law suits
US Senate to vote on Equal Rights Amendment, a century after introduction
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Trump rape accuser's case not a 'he said, she said,' lawyer says as trial starts

LBCI
World
2023-04-25

Donald Trump goes to trial, accused of rape

LBCI
World
2023-04-12

Trump seeks 4-week delay in rape accuser's trial, cites 'prejudicial' media coverage

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-21

Google asks court to dismiss multiple claims in Epic Games antitrust trial

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:53

US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker

LBCI
World
08:30

UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill

LBCI
World
08:24

'Military object' found in forest linked to Polish air defense tests, RMF FM reports

LBCI
World
08:19

Mastercard profit falls on higher expenses

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports
2023-02-28

Spurs to build karting track under stadium in tie-up with F1

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-20

Fuel prices keep soaring across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-17

Syrian government forces, rebels clash in quake-hit region

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-19

Mubadala-backed M42 acquires Bridgepoint's dialysis firm Diaverum

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:47

Shifting demographics: The Syrian refugees crisis in Lebanon and its impact on society's future

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:35

In numbers, Lebanon sees a 'golden ticket’ in terms of tourism

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:01

Living in limbo: Syrian refugees in Lebanon and the quest for legal status

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:09

Beyond borders: Syrian labor and the changing landscape of Lebanon's workforce

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app