Sudan's capital resounds with gunfire as US pushes to extend truce

World
2023-04-27 | 08:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sudan&#39;s capital resounds with gunfire as US pushes to extend truce
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Sudan's capital resounds with gunfire as US pushes to extend truce

The United States and African nations raced to secure an extension of a ceasefire in Sudan on Thursday, with the Sudanese army saying it had given an initial nod to an African proposal calling for talks even as heavy fighting continued.

Hundreds of people have been killed in nearly two weeks of conflict between the army and a rival paramilitary force - the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) - which are locked in a power struggle threatening to destabilize the wider region.

An RSF statement accused the army of attacking its forces on Thursday and spreading "false rumors", making no reference to the proposal which the army said came from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), an African regional bloc.

The sound of air strikes and anti-aircraft fire could be heard in the capital Khartoum and the nearby cities of Omdurman and Bahri, witnesses and Reuters journalists said.

The existing three-day ceasefire brought about a lull in fighting, without completely halting it, but is due to expire at midnight (2200 GMT).

Many foreign nationals remain stuck in Sudan despite an exodus marking one of the largest such evacuations since the withdrawal of US-led forces from Afghanistan in 2021. Sudanese civilians, who have been struggling to find food, water and fuel, continued to flee Khartoum on Thursday.

The army late on Wednesday said its leader, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, had given initial approval to the plan to extend the truce for another 72 hours and to send an army envoy to the South Sudan capital, Juba, for talks.

The military said the presidents of South Sudan, Kenya and Djibouti worked on a proposal that includes extending the truce and talks between the two forces, whose conflict derailed a transition to civilian democracy after a 2021 military coup.

"Burhan thanked the IGAD and expressed an initial approval to that," the army statement said.

IGAD reaffirmed an earlier call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, de-escalation and a return to the negotiating table. A statement by the bloc made no mention of Juba talks.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat discussed working together to create a sustainable end to the fighting, the State Department said on Wednesday.

At least 512 people have been killed and close to 4,200 wounded by the fighting since April 15.

The crisis has sent growing numbers of refugees across Sudan's borders. The UN refugee agency has estimated 270,000 people could flee into South Sudan and Chad alone.

Thousands of people, mainly Sudanese, have been waiting at the border to cross into Egypt, Sudan's neighbor to the north.

France said on Thursday it had evacuated more people from Sudan, including Britons, Americans, Canadians, Ethiopians, Dutch, Italians and Swedes. Britain said it might not be able to continue evacuating nationals when the ceasefire ends, and they should try to reach British flights out of Sudan immediately.

Mohammad Al Samman, a Syrian evacuated to Jordan by plane, expressed shock at how the violence had begun suddenly and with such intensity. "I didn't witness this in Syria. With all the war and destruction in Syria, it didn't happen just suddenly,” Al Samman told Reuters after landing in Jordan.

The conflict has limited food distribution in the vast nation, Africa's third largest, where a third of the 46 million people were already reliant on humanitarian aid.

An estimated 50,000 acutely malnourished children have had treatment disrupted due to the conflict, and those hospitals still functioning face shortages of medical supplies, power and water, according to a UN update on Wednesday.

The Sudan Doctors' Union said 60 out of 86 hospitals in conflict zones had stopped operating.

Much of the fighting has been focused in Khartoum, where RSF fighters have embedded themselves in residential areas, and the western province of Darfur, where conflict has simmered ever since civil war erupted there two decades ago.

Tension had been building for months between Sudan's army and the RSF, which together toppled a civilian government in an October 2021 coup, two years after a popular uprising toppled long-ruling Islamist autocrat Omar al-Bashir.



Reuters
 

World

Sudan

Capital

Gunfire

US

Push

Extend

Truce

LBCI Next
Croatia clears mystery clumps of oil from beaches before tourists arrive
US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-24

EU will keep pushing for settlement in Sudan

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

US diplomatic convoy attacked in Sudan amid new truce appeal

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Bombardments rock Sudan capital for third day, US calls for ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-26

Yemen's Hodeidah receives first ship carrying general cargo in years amid truce push

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:18

UK urges nationals in Sudan to move now as end of ceasefire nears

LBCI
World
09:12

Croatia clears mystery clumps of oil from beaches before tourists arrive

LBCI
Middle East
08:53

US Navy says Iran seized Marshall Islands-flagged oil tanker

LBCI
World
08:30

UN rights chief urges UK to reverse 'troubling' Public Order Bill

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-15

Israel's Herzog tries to prevent 'constitutional crisis' over judicial reforms

LBCI
World
2023-03-16

Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties

LBCI
World
2023-02-17

German airports strike grounds almost 300,000 passengers

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-07

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:06

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:29

Frangieh: I have both Hezbollah and al-Assad trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

In a joint statement, ambassadors say solutions to Lebanon's economic crisis come from within

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:21

Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:18

An explosion heard in Dahyeh. Here are the details

LBCI
Variety
03:02

100 years since ''The Prophet,'' the United Nations celebrates Lebanon's Gibran Khalil Gibran

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Abdollahian after meeting Bou Habib: We support any election or agreement regarding Lebanon's presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Lebanon needs a unifying figure for presidency

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app