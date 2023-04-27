News
UK urges nationals in Sudan to move now as end of ceasefire nears
World
2023-04-27 | 10:18
UK urges nationals in Sudan to move now as end of ceasefire nears
Britain may not be able to continue evacuating its nationals in Sudan when a ceasefire ends - something due to happen later on Thursday - and they should try to reach British flights out of the country immediately, foreign minister James Cleverly said.
"Now is the time to move because when the ceasefire ends, my ability to give the kind of limited assurance I can give now might go and we might not be able to evacuate," Cleverly told Sky News television.
Reuters
Britain
Evacuation
Sudan
Ceasefire
Foreign
Minister
James Cleverly
