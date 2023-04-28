Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

World
2023-04-28 | 01:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

Russia attacked cities in a wide arc across Ukraine early on Friday, from the capital, Kyiv, through central and southern regions and at least five people were killed, according to media and officials.

The attacks come as Ukrainian forces are expected to soon launch an offensive with new military equipment, including tanks, from its Western allies after Russian forces made little headway in a winter offensive.
 
In the central town of Uman, three people were killed and eight wounded when a missile hit an apartment building, setting it ablaze, said Ihor Taburets, head of the military administration in the area.

In the central city of Dnipro a missile struck a house and a child and a young woman were killed, Borys Filatov, mayor of , said on Telegram. Three people were wounded in the strike.

Kyiv was also rocked by explosions and air raid sirens and explosions were reported across the country. Two people were wounded in the town of Ukrayinka in the Kyiv region.
 
The capital's military administration said anti-aircraft units have destroyed 11 missiles and two drones, with debris damaging a power line.

Interfax said explosions were also reported after midnight in Dnipro, Kremenchuk and Poltava in central Ukraine and in Mykolaiv in the south.

Russian forces have suffered setbacks throughout the conflict and have been trying for 10 months to punch their way into the shattered remains of Bakhmut, once a city of 70,000.

Russia sees Bakhmut as a key stepping stone to other cities in eastern Ukraine, now its major military objective.

Russia's attacks on Friday came a day after the Kremlin said it would welcome anything that could bring the end of the conflict closer, referring to a telephone call between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday.
 
It was the first time the leaders had spoken since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year.

But the Kremlin said it still needed to achieve the aims of its "special military operation" in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, saying it was necessary to protect Russia.

Ukraine and its Western allies rejected that, saying the invasion was an unprovoked land grab by Putin, which has brought the biggest land war in Europe since World War Two.
 

World

Russia

Attacks

City

Bakhmut

Across

Ukraine

War

Invasion

Politics

Government

LBCI Next
Ship comes under attack off Yemen, British military says
US sanctions Russia, Iran entities for detaining Americans
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Ukraine reports unrelenting Russian attacks on key city of Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Russia warplane accidentally fires into city near Ukraine, injuring three

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:18

AUKUS nuclear submarine cost includes 50% fund for unexpected overruns

LBCI
World
06:12

World's biggest bond markets left picking up the pieces after March mayhem

LBCI
World
06:08

Taiwan says Chinese combat drone circled island

LBCI
World
06:05

UK PM Sunak faces first test of comeback credentials in local polls

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:43

Lebanon's tourism sector eyes $10 billion revenue despite challenges: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-17

Lebanon approaches the LBP one million banknote: report

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

G7 top diplomats seek unity on China after Macron remarks

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Poland inspects suspected missile found in a forest

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app