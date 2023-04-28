News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France, Barbados, Zambia back new climate finance advocacy campaign
World
2023-04-28 | 07:38
High views
Share
Share
2
min
France, Barbados, Zambia back new climate finance advocacy campaign
The leaders of France, Spain, Barbados and Sierra Leone were among those to back a new coalition on Thursday aiming to accelerate the flow of climate-related finance to the world's poorest countries.
The "Power Our Planet: Act Today. Save Tomorrow" campaign led by non-profit group Global Citizen, said it was seeking to mobilize ordinary citizens to pressure leaders for a "seismic shift" in the way the world's financial system works, to help developing countries fight climate change and poverty.
Co-chaired by the Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who has long championed reform of the global financial system that she has dubbed the Bridgetown Initiative, the coalition of developed and developing countries seeks "bold" action.
"We must call on all institutions, including the World Bank to release the funds necessary to help the world's poorest countries to adapt, to transition, and to withstand the climate crisis, not tomorrow but now," Mottley said in recorded remarks.
She called on leaders of wealthy countries to make good on delivering $16 billion of climate finance they promised as part of a past pledge to mobilize $100 billion a year, a key stumbling block at global climate talks.
That reform will be central to a conference Mottley and French President Emmanuel Macron will host in France on June 22-23 on a new global financial pact, which will tackle reform of multilateral development banks (MDB), the debt crisis, the creation of new international taxes and financing instruments, and special drawing rights.
While an initial round of reforms of MDBs were agreed at the spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF), US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she wanted to see more action in the coming months.
"We're demanding that it's time for accountability on past promises and bold, new commitments from world leaders. And we have a clear message for the heads of the World Bank and the IMF – it's time for major institutional reform, Global Citizen Chief Executive Hugh Evans said.
By encouraging millions of ordinary people around the world to join in, the group said it hopes more money will be made available to help countries shift to clean energy, bolster defenses against natural disasters, and invest in health, food, and education.
Reuters
World
France
Barbados
Zambia
Climate
Finance
Campaign
Next
Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March
AUKUS nuclear submarine cost includes 50% fund for unexpected overruns
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-12
IMF chief, climate leaders pledge to accelerate public-private finance
World
2023-04-12
IMF chief, climate leaders pledge to accelerate public-private finance
0
Variety
2023-02-20
Environment Minister launches campaign to ease climate change's impact
Variety
2023-02-20
Environment Minister launches campaign to ease climate change's impact
0
Variety
09:22
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
Variety
09:22
Swiss National Bank rejects demands of climate change activists
0
Variety
06:48
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Variety
06:48
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:06
Air raids, tank fire shake Sudan's capital region despite truce pledge
World
09:06
Air raids, tank fire shake Sudan's capital region despite truce pledge
0
World
09:06
Intel climbs as Wall St cheers early signs of recovery
World
09:06
Intel climbs as Wall St cheers early signs of recovery
0
World
08:38
Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March
World
08:38
Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March
0
World
06:18
AUKUS nuclear submarine cost includes 50% fund for unexpected overruns
World
06:18
AUKUS nuclear submarine cost includes 50% fund for unexpected overruns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
0
Middle East
09:14
Hamas armed wing announces suspension of bitcoin fundraising
Middle East
09:14
Hamas armed wing announces suspension of bitcoin fundraising
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
2
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
3
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
4
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
5
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
6
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
7
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store