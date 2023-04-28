News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Intel climbs as Wall St cheers early signs of recovery
World
2023-04-28 | 09:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Intel climbs as Wall St cheers early signs of recovery
Intel Corp (INTC.O) shares rose nearly 6% as the once-dominant chipmaker's quarterly print indicated "baby step progress" in efforts to turn around its business after ceding market share to rivals and struggling with all-time low margins.
At least 13 brokerages raised their target price on the stock that has under-performed rivals this year, encouraged by CEO Pat Gelsinger's remarks the PC market - on which Intel built its reputation - was stabilizing after multiple quarters of decline.
"While the future pace of the sector's recovery is uncertain, we do believe that Intel has reached a revenue, gross margin, and profit trough through this first half of 2023," said Benchmark analyst Cody Acree, upgrading the stock to "buy".
Intel on Thursday projected adjusted gross margins will climb above 40% in the second half, and said it had ramped up shipments of a key data center chip after a more than one-year-long delay had allowed rivals to take its market share.
TD Cowen analysts said the company "was not out of the woods yet but this was a starting point."
Intel's market capitalization is set to rise by nearly $8 billion to more than $130 billion, if premarket gains hold. But a tough few years mean that its valuation widely trails that of rival Nvidia Corp (NVDA.O) and Taiwan's TSMC (2330.TW), which are valued at about $672 billion and $420 billion, respectively.
The company's shares were up 5.8% at $31.59 in premarket trading.
Some analysts, however, said Intel's predicted recovery could run into hurdles.
"We see gross margin pressured for the foreseeable future reflecting aggressive process and new product spend as well as IFS (Intel Foundry Services) investment," Oppenheimer said.
Intel posted its biggest quarterly loss in the first quarter as it ramped up production and investments in manufacturing plants.
"Cash remains problematic," said Rosenblatt Securities, adding that "capacity investments really do not solve in a monumental effort to catch up to TSMC and Samsung; as if dealing with AMD, Broadcom and Nvidia as a group were not enough."
Reuters
World
Intel
Wall St
Signs
Recovery
Next
US sanctions Russia, Iran entities for detaining Americans
UK urges nationals in Sudan to move now as end of ceasefire nears
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-27
The UK's lagging economy shows some signs of recovery
World
2023-02-27
The UK's lagging economy shows some signs of recovery
0
World
05:29
BBC chairman Sharp resigns after report says he breached rules
World
05:29
BBC chairman Sharp resigns after report says he breached rules
0
Variety
2023-04-27
Samsung flags H2 recovery after $3.4 bln chip loss in Q1
Variety
2023-04-27
Samsung flags H2 recovery after $3.4 bln chip loss in Q1
0
World
2023-04-27
US adds Belarus, Bulgaria to intellectual property watch list
World
2023-04-27
US adds Belarus, Bulgaria to intellectual property watch list
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
09:06
Air raids, tank fire shake Sudan's capital region despite truce pledge
World
09:06
Air raids, tank fire shake Sudan's capital region despite truce pledge
0
World
08:38
Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March
World
08:38
Canadian economy grew 0.1% in Feb; likely down 0.1% in March
0
World
07:38
France, Barbados, Zambia back new climate finance advocacy campaign
World
07:38
France, Barbados, Zambia back new climate finance advocacy campaign
0
World
06:18
AUKUS nuclear submarine cost includes 50% fund for unexpected overruns
World
06:18
AUKUS nuclear submarine cost includes 50% fund for unexpected overruns
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-23
Lebanon’s Central Bank governor charged with corruption
0
Middle East
09:14
Hamas armed wing announces suspension of bitcoin fundraising
Middle East
09:14
Hamas armed wing announces suspension of bitcoin fundraising
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
0
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Sports
02:03
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
2
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
Press Highlights
01:54
Attempts are underway to appoint a successor to Riad Salameh: report
3
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
Middle East
01:37
Iran navy seizes tanker near Oman that was on way to Houston
4
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
07:57
EDL caught in a currency conundrum: The vicious cycle of losses and exchange rates
5
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
Variety
08:41
Producing millions of bottles yearly, Lebanese wine becomes Lebanon's ambassador around the world
6
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
Lebanon News
05:37
Hezbollah chief Nasrallah meets with Iranian FM Abdollahian
7
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
Lebanon News
08:15
Information Minister, UNESCO announces modern media law progress in Lebanon
8
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Lebanon Economy
08:26
Fueling corruption: How gas stations profit by manipulating exchange rates
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store