News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
21
o
South
19
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'
World
2023-04-30 | 04:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'
Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, a military spokesperson said on Saturday, as the head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group threatened to withdraw some of his troops from the eastern city if Moscow did not send more ammunition.
A drone strike caused a fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, sending a vast column of black smoke into the sky before it was extinguished, the city's Moscow-installed governor said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy carries a pistol and would have fought to the death with his inner circle had the Russians stormed his Kyiv headquarters at the start of the war, he said in an interview shown on Saturday.
Two civilians died as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village in Russia's Bryansk region on Saturday evening, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.
Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.
Russia on Saturday promised it would respond harshly to what it said was Poland's illegal seizure of its embassy school in Warsaw, an act it called a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.
Dividends of as much as $400 million to four Indian companies for their stakes in Russian oil assets are stuck due to problems in payments triggered by Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a government source said on Saturday.
Pope Francis met Ukrainian refugees on the second day of his visit to Hungary on Saturday, telling them a different future was possible as they described the hardships they have faced since the war began.
Reuters
World
Russia
War
Ukraine
Kyiv
Retain
Bakhmut
Road
Life
Next
Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
Pope, meeting Ukrainian refugees, says better future possible
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
World
2023-04-08
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut
0
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
World
2023-03-22
Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv
0
World
2023-03-20
Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine
World
2023-03-20
Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine
0
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
World
2023-02-28
Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:47
France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says
World
08:47
France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says
0
World
08:30
Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says
World
08:30
Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says
0
World
08:27
UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports
World
08:27
UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports
0
World
08:23
King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance
World
08:23
King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-28
Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead
World
2023-04-28
Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead
0
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
Variety
2023-04-14
Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27
The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability
0
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
News Bulletin Reports
11:07
Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments
3
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
Lebanon News
08:35
Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees
4
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
Lebanon News
06:50
Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee
5
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
Middle East
04:59
Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports
6
World
07:01
One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal
World
07:01
One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal
7
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
World
06:55
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
8
World
05:53
Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure
World
05:53
Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store