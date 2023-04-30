Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'

World
2023-04-30 | 04:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Russia&#39;s war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut &#39;road of life&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'

Ukraine remains in control of a key supply route into Bakhmut, a military spokesperson said on Saturday, as the head of Russia's mercenary Wagner Group threatened to withdraw some of his troops from the eastern city if Moscow did not send more ammunition.

A drone strike caused a fire at a fuel storage facility in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, sending a vast column of black smoke into the sky before it was extinguished, the city's Moscow-installed governor said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy carries a pistol and would have fought to the death with his inner circle had the Russians stormed his Kyiv headquarters at the start of the war, he said in an interview shown on Saturday.

Two civilians died as a result of Ukrainian shelling on a village in Russia's Bryansk region on Saturday evening, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said.

Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield reports.

Russia on Saturday promised it would respond harshly to what it said was Poland's illegal seizure of its embassy school in Warsaw, an act it called a flagrant violation of the Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations.

Dividends of as much as $400 million to four Indian companies for their stakes in Russian oil assets are stuck due to problems in payments triggered by Western sanctions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a government source said on Saturday.

Pope Francis met Ukrainian refugees on the second day of his visit to Hungary on Saturday, telling them a different future was possible as they described the hardships they have faced since the war began.

 
 
 

World

Russia

War

Ukraine

Kyiv

Retain

Bakhmut

Road

Life

LBCI Next
Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
Pope, meeting Ukrainian refugees, says better future possible
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv's forces cling to devastated Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Ukraine war: As Russia tightens ties with China, West offers $16 billion lifeline to Kyiv

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Kyiv says China should press Russia to end war in Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Russians tighten noose on Ukraine's Bakhmut, Putin warns of Western espionage

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:47

France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

LBCI
World
08:30

Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says

LBCI
World
08:27

UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports

LBCI
World
08:23

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

LBCI
World
07:01

One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal

LBCI
World
06:55

Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says

LBCI
World
05:53

Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app