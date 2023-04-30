Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'

World
2023-04-30 | 05:03
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden attacks news outlets for &#39;lies of conspiracy and malice&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'

US President Joe Biden on Saturday, in a possible preview of a 2024 presidential campaign theme, attacked news outlets he said used "lies told for profit and power" to stir up hatred, as he coupled his remarks with pointed jokes about Fox News.

Speaking at the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner, Biden referred to "truth buried by lies," in an apparent reference to false conspiracy theories that his 2020 election win was the result of a massive voter fraud.

"Lies told for profit and power. Lies of conspiracy and malice repeated over and over again designed to generate a cycle of anger and hate and even violence," Biden said.

That cycle, Biden added, has emboldened local jurisdictions to ban books, and "the rule of law and our rights and freedoms to be stripped away."

Zeroing in on what he characterized as "an extreme press," Biden at the same time joked that if he called Fox News "honest, fair and truthful then I can be sued for defamation."

Earlier this month, Fox Corp settled a defamation lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems for $787.5 million in a case that centered around Fox's false claims that the 2020 presidential election had been manipulated in favor of Biden.

And in a jab at former President Donald Trump, Biden quipped that comedian Roy Wood Jr, who also was a featured speaker at the dinner, had offered him $10 to keep his speech short.

"That's a switch - a president being offered hush money," Biden said to laughter.

On April 4, Trump was charged with 34 felony counts in a case involving an alleged $130,000 hush payment to an adult film star during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

This annual dinner is attended by scores of reporters who cover the White House, along with many government officials. It also has become a showcase for entertainment industry stars to hobnob with Washington's power elite.

Presidents - although not Trump - normally attend the dinner and use their speeches as nods to the US Constitution's First Amendment guaranteeing freedom of speech and the press.

But the deep partisanship that has washed across American politics in recent years has at times turned the light-hearted dinner, known in Washington as "the nerd prom," into a tense affair.

In 2011, then-President Barack Obama used part of his speech to skewer Trump, who was sitting in the audience. At the time Trump had been spreading the falsehood that Obama was not born in the United States.

More than a decade later, Trump was still hovering over this spring rite.

Biden said he and his administration were "here to send a message to the country and quite frankly to the world. A free press is a pillar... of a free society, not the enemy."

Trump used the term "enemy of the people" to refer to some journalists as a way of criticizing unflattering news coverage of his 2016 presidential campaign and his term in the White House.

Before the dinner began, Biden held a private meeting with the family of Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal reporter who was arrested on March 30 in Russia and subsequently charged with espionage. The US government has said he is being wrongfully detained.

"Journalism is not a crime," Biden said as he spoke of efforts underway to free reporters all over the world who are being held in detention.

The president and First Lady Jill Biden also met with Brittney Griner, a professional basketball player released last December by Moscow after being imprisoned on charges of drug smuggling.

After discussing the arduous efforts required to free Americans being held in foreign jails, Biden pivoted to a lighter portion of his speech, even turning his humor on himself.

"I believe in the First Amendment," the 80-year-old president quipped, adding: "Not just because my good friend Jimmy Madison wrote it."

James Madison was the fourth US president, serving from 1809-1817.




Reuters
 

World

Biden

Attack

News

Outlets

Lies

Conspiracy

Malice

Social Media

LBCI Next
Hundreds of Indonesians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jakarta
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv says it retains Bakhmut 'road of life'
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-24

US to impose new sanctions on Russia as Biden meets with allies

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-23

IS attacks on Syria truffle hunters are deadliest in a year

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

Biden, after trip to Ukraine, to meet NATO allies in Poland

LBCI
World
05:28

Biden, India's Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, Papua New Guinea PM says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:47

France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

LBCI
World
08:30

Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says

LBCI
World
08:27

UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports

LBCI
World
08:23

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

LBCI
World
07:01

One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal

LBCI
World
06:55

Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says

LBCI
World
05:53

Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app