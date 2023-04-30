Hundreds of Indonesians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jakarta

2023-04-30 | 05:18
Hundreds of Indonesians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jakarta
Hundreds of Indonesians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jakarta

A further 363 Indonesian citizens evacuated from Sudan arrived home on Sunday on a second flight by the country's flag carrier Garuda Indonesia, the country's foreign ministry said.

The conflict between Sudan's army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has triggered a rush to extract foreign diplomats and citizens by several countries including Indonesia, United States, Japan, Germany and Britain.

A first group of Indonesian evacuees arrived back in the country on Friday, and a total of 748 citizens have been evacuated from Sudan as of Sunday.

"Not only Indonesian citizens, the government of Indonesia also helped evacuate a number of foreign citizens," the foreign ministry said in a statement, without providing details how many foreigners Indonesia has evacuated.



Reuters
 

