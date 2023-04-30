Biden, India's Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, Papua New Guinea PM says

World
2023-04-30 | 05:28
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Biden, India&#39;s Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, Papua New Guinea PM says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Biden, India's Modi to meet Pacific island leaders, Papua New Guinea PM says

US President Joe Biden and his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, will join Pacific Islands leaders next month for a "historic" future-oriented meeting, Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape said on Sunday.

"This is a historic first and at the same time a 'going forward' futuristic meeting of global superpowers, in the biggest country in the Pacific," Marape said in a statement.

Biden's May 22 stopover in the capital Port Moresby would be the first visit by a sitting US president to the resource-rich but largely undeveloped country of 9.4 million people just north of Australia.

Papua New Guinea is being courted by China and by the US and its allies, as Marape seeks to boost foreign investment. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited the nation in 2018.

Washington has stepped up efforts to counter Beijing's growing influence in the region after China struck a security pact with the Solomon Islands last year. China failed to reach a wider security and trade deal with 10 Pacific island countries.

China and Australia have been major aid and infrastructure donors.

Papua New Guinea is negotiating security pacts with the United States and Australia, and Marape has been invited to visit Beijing this year.

"In the Indo-Pacific conversation, PNG and the Pacific cannot be ignored. With our combined forest and sea areas, we have the world's greatest carbon sink, and the biggest sea and air space on earth," Marape said.

The 18 countries and territories in the Pacific Islands Forum cover 30 million square km (10 million square miles) of ocean. The region's leaders say climate change is their greatest security threat, amid worsening cyclones and rising sea levels.

Modi and Biden will stop in Papua New Guinea on the way to Australia for a May 24 summit of the Quad, which also includes Japan and Australia.

Marape said he had invited Biden when they met in Washington last year, and was "very honored that he has fulfilled his promise to me to visit our country".



Reuters
 

World

Biden

India

Modi

US

Meet

Pacific

Island

Leaders

Papua New Guinea

PM

LBCI Next
Paraguayans head to the polls with Taiwan ties at stake
Hundreds of Indonesians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jakarta
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-17

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion

LBCI
World
2023-02-22

Biden to meet eastern flank NATO leaders amid Russia worries

LBCI
World
2023-04-21

Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-12

Musk says unaware why Twitter India pulled posts on BBC documentary critical of Modi

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:47

France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

LBCI
World
08:30

Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says

LBCI
World
08:27

UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports

LBCI
World
08:23

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Russia attacks cities across Ukraine, at least five dead

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The factors behind Lebanese exchange rate stability

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

LBCI
World
07:01

One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal

LBCI
World
06:55

Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says

LBCI
World
05:53

Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app