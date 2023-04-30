Sudan fighting continues; ceasefire set to end at midnight

World
2023-04-30 | 06:41
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Sudan fighting continues; ceasefire set to end at midnight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Sudan fighting continues; ceasefire set to end at midnight

Sudan's rival military forces accused each other of fresh violations of a ceasefire that is set to expire on Sunday as their deadly conflict continued for a third week despite warnings of a slide towards catastrophic civil war.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands wounded since a long-simmering power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted into conflict on April 15.

Locked in a battle for Khartoum, Sudan's capital on the Nile, the parties have fought on despite a series of ceasefires secured by mediators including the United States, the latest of which expires at midnight (2200 GMT).

The situation in Khartoum, where the army has been battling RSF forces entrenched in residential areas, was relatively calm on Sunday morning, a Reuters journalist said, after heavy clashes were heard on Saturday evening near the city center.

The Sudanese army said on Sunday it had destroyed RSF convoys moving towards Khartoum from the west. The RSF said the army had used artillery and warplanes to attack its positions in a number of areas in Khartoum province.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

In an apparent bid to boost its forces in the capital, the army said on Saturday that the Central Reserve Police had begun to deploy in southern Khartoum and would be deployed gradually in other areas of the capital.

The Central Reserve Police is a large and heavily-armed division of Sudan's police force that has fighting experience from conflicts in the western region of Darfur and in the Nuba Mountains in southern Sudan.

In March 2022, the United States imposed sanctions on the Central Reserve Police, accusing it of using excessive force against protesters who were demonstrating in Khartoum and other places against a 2021 military coup.

The fighting in Khartoum has so far seen RSF forces fan out across the city as the army tries to target them largely by using air strikes from drones and fighter jets.

This month's conflict has sent tens of thousands of people fleeing into neighboring states and prompted warnings that Sudan could disintegrate, destabilizing a volatile region.

It has also derailed an internationally-backed political transition aimed at establishing democratic government in Sudan, where former autocratic President Omar Hassan al-Bashir was toppled in 2019 after three decades in power.

The prospects for negotiations have so far seemed bleak.

Army leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan has said he would never sit down with General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti. The RSF chief in turn said he would talk only after the army ceased hostilities.

Nonetheless, U.N. special representative in Sudan, Volker Perthes, told Reuters on Saturday he had recently sensed a change in the sides' attitudes and they were more open to negotiations, and were saying they would accept "some form of talks".

At least 528 people have been killed and 4,599 wounded, the health ministry said. The United Nations has reported a similar number of dead, but believes the real toll is much higher.

Foreign nationals have fled in one of the largest such evacuations since US-led forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

A US-government organized convoy arrived at the Red Sea city of Port Sudan on Saturday, evacuating US citizens, local staff and others.

The US government will help evacuees travel on to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said. He did not say how many Americans remained in the country.

Britain's foreign ministry said on Saturday it had evacuated 1,888 people on 21 flights from since its evacuation operation started on Tuesday.



Reuters
 

World

Sudan

Fighting

Continue

Ceasefire

End

Midnight

Military

LBCI Next
Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says
Pope in final Mass in Budapest urges Hungary to open doors
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Sudan fighting flares but military approves ceasefire extension

LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Sudan army agrees to help evacuate foreigners, fighting continues despite ceasefire

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

UK urges nationals in Sudan to move now as end of ceasefire nears

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-20

Turkey calls sides in Sudan conflict to end fighting and return to negotiations

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:47

France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

LBCI
World
08:30

Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says

LBCI
World
08:27

UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports

LBCI
World
08:23

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-28

Turkish, Syrian officials meet in Moscow after years-long chill

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Tech executive arrested in stabbing death of Cash App founder Bob Lee

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-08

PM Mikati's office denies alleged BDL appointment deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

Syrian refugees crisis: How Lebanon bears the burden while NGOs receive aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

LBCI
World
07:01

One case of Crimean-Congo fever detected in Senegal

LBCI
World
06:55

Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says

LBCI
World
05:53

Uzbekistan votes on changes that extend president’s tenure

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app