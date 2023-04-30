King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

World
2023-04-30 | 08:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
King Charles&#39; coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

King Charles' coronation on Saturday will include an invitation to the public to swear allegiance to the monarch and to his heirs and successors, the Archbishop of Canterbury's office said, as it published the liturgy to be used for the event.

The invitation to people to make their homage by participating in a "chorus of millions of voices" was listed among the new elements of an ancient ceremony in a statement from Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby's office.

That part of the liturgy reads: "All who so desire, in the Abbey, and elsewhere, say together: I swear that I will pay true allegiance to Your Majesty, and to your heirs and successors according to law. So help me God."

In other firsts, the service will include other languages associated with the British Isles – a prayer in Welsh and a hymn in Welsh, Scottish Gaelic and Irish Gaelic -, and female bishops will be able to participate, the statement said.

Charles, who became monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other realms on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September, is due to be crowned on May 6 at London's Westminster Abbey in a ceremony full of pomp, pageantry and religious significance.

"This Coronation celebrates the traditions of over 1000 years," Welby said on Twitter. "It also features new and revised texts and other elements, and the participation of people of all ages and many faiths and backgrounds – as we look forward together with hope."

The new parts will reflect the theme of serving others and represent and celebrate the country's diversity, with members of other faiths set to play an active role in the service for the first time, Welby's office said.

In the latest details it has released on the event, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday Charles will wear robes of crimson and purple silk velvet that were once worn by his grandfather King George VI at his own coronation in 1937.
 
 
 

World

King Charles

Coronation

Include

Invitation

Public

Swear

Allegiance

LBCI Next
UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports
Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?

LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Gold coach procession and new emoji for King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-04-05

King Charles III's coronation: what we know with month to go

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:55

Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan

LBCI
World
08:47

France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

LBCI
World
08:30

Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says

LBCI
World
08:27

UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
World
2023-04-29

Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks in Washington on Sunday

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-11

WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

LBCI
World
06:55

Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

LBCI
Middle East
08:52

Iran's hardline parliament votes to dismiss industry minister

LBCI
World
07:06

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app