UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports

World
2023-04-30 | 08:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports

As UBS's (UBSG.S) takeover of former rival Swiss Bank Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) nears completion, details are emerging of what the new merged bank will look like.

UBS is working towards spinning off the Swiss part of Credit Suisse and having the business's current head, Andre Helfenstein, run it, NZZ am Sonntag reported on Sunday.

The Swiss newspaper cited a source as saying UBS had come around to the idea of a spin-off, which it initially deemed "out of the question", amid growing public and political pressure.

UBS executives have repeatedly said that all options were still on the table concerning Credit Suisse's domestic business.

NZZ also reported several sources as confirming that former co-head of UBS's global wealth management division, Tom Naratil, would rejoin the bank, having stepped down in October.

UBS declined to comment.



Reuters
 

World

UBS

Bring

Naratil

Swiss Bank

Spin-off

Banks

Banking

System

LBCI Next
Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says
King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Apple partners with Canal+ to bring Apple TV+ content to all subscribers

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-12

Lebanon's political and banking systems under mounting pressure

LBCI
World
2023-04-08

Austrian banks unaffected by banking turmoil - finance minister tells NZZ

LBCI
World
2023-04-01

Credit Suisse takeover hits heart of Swiss banking, identity

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:55

Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan

LBCI
World
08:47

France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

LBCI
World
08:30

Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says

LBCI
World
08:23

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
World
2023-04-29

Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks in Washington on Sunday

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-11

WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

LBCI
World
06:55

Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

LBCI
Middle East
08:52

Iran's hardline parliament votes to dismiss industry minister

LBCI
World
07:06

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app