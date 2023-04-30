France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

World
2023-04-30 | 08:47
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France&#39;s food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
France's food-price inflation to ease off by September, minister says

Food price inflation in France - which has been a major concern for consumers - should ease off by September, said government minister Olivia Gregoire on Sunday.

"By the time people come back from their holidays in September, we will have a visible decrease in the prices you see on the shelves and in terms of food price inflation," Gregoire, who is a government minister responsible for small-and-medium sized enterprises (SMEs), told France Inter radio.

Gregoire's comments echoed those from Bank of France governor and European Central Bank member Francois Villeroy de Galhau, who said earlier this month that he expected food price inflation to start easing in the second half of this year.

Data published on April 28 showed the French economy grew 0.2% in the first quarter, despite strikes against the government's pension reform bill, but inflation remained stubbornly high.

France's headline inflation level rose to 5.9% in April from 5.7% in March. The French inflation level stood at 6.9%, as measured by a European Union-harmonized consumer price index.



Reuters
 

World

France

Food

Price

Inflation

Ease

Minister

Consumers

Concern

LBCI Next
Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan
Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-28

Exacerbating inflation increases Lebanon's food security risks: report

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-09

Egypt’s inflation continues to surge as food prices rise

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-29

Import goods prices to increase due to customs tariff adjustments

LBCI
World
2023-04-27

Food prices fall on world markets but not on kitchen tables

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:55

Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan

LBCI
World
08:30

Four civilians killed in Ukrainian shelling on Russia's Bryansk, governor says

LBCI
World
08:27

UBS looks to bring Naratil back and mulls Swiss bank spin-off, NZZ am Sonntag reports

LBCI
World
08:23

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-29

FIBA World Cup 2023 Draw: Lebanon Joins Canada, France, and Latvia in Group H

LBCI
World
2023-04-29

Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold peace settlement talks in Washington on Sunday

LBCI
Sports
2023-01-11

WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigns, Vince returns as executive chairman

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-14

Caracalla returns to Lebanon after a five-year absence

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:35

Former Lebanese president accuses Europe of pressuring Lebanon to accept Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi: Poor governance by political leaders forcing Lebanese citizens to flee

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:07

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Middle East
04:59

Turkey closes airspace to Armenian airline without warning, Armenpress reports

LBCI
World
06:55

Four people shot dead in Portugal, CNN Portugal says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:18

EDL takes steps to address electricity theft in Syrian refugee camps

LBCI
Middle East
08:52

Iran's hardline parliament votes to dismiss industry minister

LBCI
World
07:06

Pfizer, BioNTech propose EU pays half for each cancelled COVID dose, Financial Times reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app