US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials

2023-05-01 | 06:08
US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials
US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials

Leaders from the United States, Japan and South Korea will hold a meeting at the time of the Group of Seven (G7) summit in Hiroshima this month, senior US administration officials said.



Reuters
 

World

US

Japan

South Korea

Leaders

Meet

G7

Hiroshima

Summit

