Will Harry's mission to purge press overshadow King Charles' coronation?

World
2023-05-01 | 06:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Will Harry&#39;s mission to purge press overshadow King Charles&#39; coronation?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Will Harry's mission to purge press overshadow King Charles' coronation?

Just a month after King Charles is crowned at a ceremony not seen for seven decades, his younger son Prince Harry will make another historic appearance for the royals, this time in the witness box of a court as part of his war against the press.

The fifth-in-line to the throne is due to give evidence at London's High Court as part of his legal action against the publisher of the Daily Mirror over phone-hacking allegations - one of four cases he is pursuing against British tabloids.

Since he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, he has made it his mission to rid of those he accuses of being "criminals masquerading as journalists" from running the newspapers.

"They have lied under oath, perjured themselves in the process and have proven they're above the law. Everyone seems to be scared of them, especially politicians," he said in a witness statement released as part of his phone-hacking case against Rupert Murdoch's News Group Newspapers.

He said he felt incredibly strongly about the issue, "not just in a personal capacity but as part of the role I have always taken on, in terms of my duty to stand against things which are unjust and which people without the same resources, or the wider public, should not have to accept or undergo".

Harry's dislike of the press goes back decades, to the death of his mother Diana in a Paris car crash as her limousine sped away from chasing photographers, an incident he said could have been avoided if she had not dispensed with police protection, fearful they were leaking stories to the media.

In the last few months, he and Meghan have detailed at length their treatment from tabloids in a Netflix documentary, TV interviews and his memoir "Spare".

Their accusations that the royal family, including those working for his brother Prince William and his stepmother Camilla, now the queen consort, colluded in media "lies" have cast a shadow over his father's first few months on the throne.

Newspapers reject his allegations of unlawful behavior while his detractors, of whom there are unsurprisingly many in the media, say his court battles might take the gloss off the king's grand crowning.

"As Prince Harry predictably does his best to wreck his father's coronation with yet more privacy lawsuits & rants about the privacy-invading media, a reminder that the biggest, most ruthless invader of privacy in royal history - for gazillions of $$$$ - is... Hypocrite Harry," journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan said on Twitter.

But those who say wealthy publishers have not been brought to account for wrongdoing and unethical behavior, praise Harry for embarking on what he said his father had described as "probably a suicide mission" when others, including his own relatives, are too fearful.

"I think he's incredibly courageous to do what he's doing because we know historically how powerful the press in the UK is as an institution," Steve Barnett, professor of communications at Westminster University, told Reuters.

"I don't think he's got that much to lose, given the vilification that he has suffered from the British press over the last 15 years."

Whether his actions change anything in the long-term is to be seen, while Les Hinton, a former long-time lieutenant of media mogul Murdoch, described the relationship between media and monarchy as a vital alliance.

"You'll never hear any public acknowledgement from the royal family of this mutual dependency, but it's a fact," Hinton wrote in the Times, one of Murdoch's British papers.

"Nevertheless, the dynamic duo of monarchy and media — although neither talk of their intertwined dependence — are hard at work to ensure the coronation is smash-hit entertainment. There is profit for them both in doing so."

For Harry himself, who saw military service twice in Afghanistan, his written statements to court have made it clear he is not going to give up his cause without a fight.

"It is clear to me that the tabloid press is the mothership of online trolling," he wrote.

"People die as a result of trolling, and people will continue to take their own lives when they can't see any other way out. How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?"



Reuters
 

World

Prince

Harry

Mission

Purge

Press

Overshadow

King Charles

Coronation

LBCI Next
One-third of US nurses plan to quit profession – report
Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-30

King Charles' coronation to include invitation to public to swear allegiance

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-19

Pope presents shards from cross of Christ for King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:46

Paris police fire tear gas as French march against pension reform

LBCI
World
09:33

Paraguay’s long-ruling Colorado Party has easy election win

LBCI
World
09:13

JPMorgan snaps up First Republic's assets in US auction

LBCI
World
09:01

Italy approves May Day labor package amid union criticism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:16

Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app