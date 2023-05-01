News
One-third of US nurses plan to quit profession – report
World
2023-05-01 | 06:53
High views
Share
Share
2
min
One-third of US nurses plan to quit profession – report
Almost a third of the nurses in the United States are considering leaving their profession after the COVID-19 pandemic left them overwhelmed and fatigued, according to a survey.
The survey of over 18,000 nurses, conducted by AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN.N) in January, showed on Monday that 30% of the participants are looking to quit their career, up 7 percentage points over 2021, when the pandemic-triggered wave of resignations began.
The survey also showed that 36% of the nurses plan to continue working in the sector but may change workplaces.
"This really underscores the continued mental health and well-being challenges the nursing workforce experiences post pandemic," AMN Healthcare CEO Cary Grace told Reuters in an interview.
The survey showed there are various changes needed, with 69% of nurses seeking increased salaries and 63% of them seeking a safer working environment to reduce their stress.
This comes at a time hospital operator and sector bellwether HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA.N) indicated a recovery in staffing situation.
While a shortage of staff in hospitals has been an issue for a couple of years, it gained traction globally in late 2021 and hit a peak early last year following a large number of resignations due to burn out.
The staffing crisis drove up costs at hospital operators, while boosted profits at medical staffing providers such as AMN Healthcare.
Reuters
8
Middle East
06:38
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
Middle East
06:38
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
