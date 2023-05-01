Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms

World
2023-05-01 | 06:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms

Negotiators for Hollywood writers and film and television studios engaged in 11th-hour contract talks on Monday to try and avert a strike that would disrupt TV production across an industry grappling with seismic changes.

The Writers Guild of America could call a work stoppage as early as Tuesday if it cannot reach a deal with companies such as Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) and Netflix Inc (NFLX.O). A strike would be the first by the WGA in 15 years.

Writers say they have suffered financially during the streaming TV boom, in part due to shorter seasons and smaller residual payments. They are seeking pay increases and changes to industry practices that they say force them to work more for less money.

Half of TV series writers now work at minimum salary levels, compared with one-third in the 2013-14 season, according to Guild statistics. Median pay for scribes at the higher writer/producer level has fallen 4% over the last decade.

"The way that it's looking now is that there won't be a middle class in Hollywood," said Caroline Renard, a Guild liaison and writer who has worked on Disney Channel's "Secrets of Sulphur Springs" and other shows.

Artificial intelligence is another issue at the bargaining table. The WGA wants safeguards to prevent studios from using AI to generate new scripts from writers' previous work. Writers also want to ensure they are not asked to rewrite draft scripts created by AI.

The negotiations take place against a difficult economic backdrop for the industry. Entertainment conglomerates are under pressure from Wall Street to make their money-pit streaming services profitable, after investing billions of dollars on content to attract subscribers.

They also are contending with declining television ad revenue, as traditional TV audiences shrink and advertisers go elsewhere. The threat of a recession also looms.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), Disney, Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O), Netflix and hundreds of production companies, has said it is committed to reaching a fair agreement.

LATE NIGHT WILL TAKE HIT

If a strike is called, late-night shows such as "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" and "Saturday Night Live," which use teams of writers to craft topical jokes, are expected to immediately stop production.

That means new episodes will not be available during their traditional TV time slots or on the streaming services that make them available the next day.

Soap operas and other daytime shows such as "The View" will likely be disrupted. News programs would not be interrupted because those writers are members of a different union.

Further ahead, the strike could lead to a delay of the fall TV season. Writing for fall shows normally starts in May or June. If the work stoppage becomes protracted, the networks will increasingly fill their programming lineups with unscripted reality shows, news magazines and reruns.

Netflix may be insulated from any immediate impact because of its global focus and access to far-flung production facilities outside of the U.S.

The last WGA strike in 2007 and 2008 lasted 100 days. TV networks broadcast reruns and more reality shows, and the effects rippled through the California economy as productions shut down and out-of-work writers, actors and producers cut back spending.

The strike cost the state an estimated $2.1 billion and tipped its already fragile economy into a recession, according to the Milken Institute think tank.

Studios do not want another disruption after the COVID-19 pandemic halted production worldwide for months. But budgets are tight, and a new era of fiscal austerity has dawned in Hollywood, with studios laying off thousands of employees and curtailing spending on content.

"The writers have legitimate issues here," said one talent agent close to the bargaining process. "But the studios and the producers have very legitimate issues also. Their stock prices are down. They've overspent on content. They need to show profits to their shareholders."

Reuters
 

World

Variety

Hollywood

Writers

Film

Television

Studios

Strike

Production

LBCI Next
Donald Trump arrives in Scotland for short golfing trip
One-third of US nurses plan to quit profession – report
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-18

Hollywood writers approve strike if union talks break down

LBCI
World
2023-04-16

Hollywood writers vote on whether to give negotiators power to call strike

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-02

Iranian film director Jafar Panahi starts hunger strike in prison

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-29

Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:46

Paris police fire tear gas as French march against pension reform

LBCI
World
09:33

Paraguay’s long-ruling Colorado Party has easy election win

LBCI
World
09:13

JPMorgan snaps up First Republic's assets in US auction

LBCI
World
09:01

Italy approves May Day labor package amid union criticism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:16

Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app