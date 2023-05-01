Donald Trump arrives in Scotland for short golfing trip

Former US President Donald Trump arrived at Aberdeen airport on Monday for a short trip to visit his golf courses in Scotland and Ireland.



Trump, who has family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, owns two golf courses in Scotland - one north of Aberdeen and the Turnberry resort south of Glasgow - and the Doonbeg golf resort in Ireland.



Trump, who launched his election campaign last November for the 2024 US presidential election, said he was visiting to "see and inspect" his properties in Scotland and Ireland.



"Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and SPECTACULAR Second Course in Aberdeen. Very Exciting," the 76-year old said on his social media platform Truth Social late on Sunday.



The trip comes weeks after Trump was charged with 34 felony counts in New York in a case involving an alleged $130,000 hush payment to an adult film star during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.



Accounts released in February showed that the two Scottish golf courses lost 4.4 million pounds ($5.5 million) in 2021.



($1 = 0.7989 pounds)