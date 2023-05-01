Donald Trump arrives in Scotland for short golfing trip

World
2023-05-01 | 07:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Donald Trump arrives in Scotland for short golfing trip
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
Donald Trump arrives in Scotland for short golfing trip

Former US President Donald Trump arrived at Aberdeen airport on Monday for a short trip to visit his golf courses in Scotland and Ireland.

Trump, who has family roots from Lewis, an island off the northwestern tip of Scotland, owns two golf courses in Scotland - one north of Aberdeen and the Turnberry resort south of Glasgow - and the Doonbeg golf resort in Ireland.

Trump, who launched his election campaign last November for the 2024 US presidential election, said he was visiting to "see and inspect" his properties in Scotland and Ireland.

"Will be meeting with many wonderful friends, and cutting a ribbon for a new and SPECTACULAR Second Course in Aberdeen. Very Exciting," the 76-year old said on his social media platform Truth Social late on Sunday.

The trip comes weeks after Trump was charged with 34 felony counts in New York in a case involving an alleged $130,000 hush payment to an adult film star during his 2016 presidential campaign. Trump pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

Accounts released in February showed that the two Scottish golf courses lost 4.4 million pounds ($5.5 million) in 2021.

($1 = 0.7989 pounds)
 
 

World

Donald Trump

Arrive

Scotland

Short

Golfing

Trip

LBCI Next
Aerosmith announces farewell tour starting in September
Hollywood writers, studios stage last-minute talks as strike deadline looms
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
03:13

Biden aims darts at Fox News, Donald Trump at correspondents' dinner

LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Hundreds of Indonesians evacuated from Sudan arrive in Jakarta

LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Pope Francis arrives in Hungary with Ukraine, migration topping agenda

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-27

The final batch of Lebanese nationals arrive in Jeddah from Sudan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
09:46

Paris police fire tear gas as French march against pension reform

LBCI
World
09:33

Paraguay’s long-ruling Colorado Party has easy election win

LBCI
World
09:13

JPMorgan snaps up First Republic's assets in US auction

LBCI
World
09:01

Italy approves May Day labor package amid union criticism

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:16

Oil drops as economic growth concerns offset OPEC+ cuts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-27

The refugee crisis in Lebanon: Numbers and statistics

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-23

DoorDash is adding three new retail partners and updating its shopping features

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app