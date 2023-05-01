News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Zahrat Al Thalouth 2
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Paris police fire tear gas as French march against pension reform
World
2023-05-01 | 08:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Paris police fire tear gas as French march against pension reform
Workers marched across France in anger at President Emmanuel Macron's increase in the retirement age on Monday, with police firing tear gas in Paris and the western city of Nantes, as protesters joined Labor Day rallies across Europe.
Macron's popularity has plunged to near record lows hit during the "Yellow Vest" crisis after he stared down trade unions and multi-sector strikes and lifted the retirement age by two years to 64.
The move crystalized discontent against a president perceived by many as indifferent to their daily hardships and Macron has been met by boos, pot banging and heckles as he confronts citizens on walkabouts.
Sophie Binet, leader of the hardleft CGT union, said the pension reform had left Macron isolated.
"The executive cannot govern without the support of its people," Binet said ahead of the Paris protest, adding her union had not yet decided on talks with the government on other work-related matters in the weeks ahead.
Laurent Berger, head of the reform-minded CFDT trade union, said Macron's government had been deaf to the demands of one of the most powerful social movements in decades.
He said his union was open to discussions with the government and dismissed suggestions that a rare alliance between the leading trade unions was being tested now that the pension bill had been signed into law.
"We must bring other proposals over salaries and working conditions to the table," he told BFM TV.
Reuters
World
Paris
Police
France
French
Pension
Reform
Next
Italy approves May Day labor package amid union criticism
King Charles settles into life as monarch, after long wait
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-19
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law
World
2023-04-19
'French Spiderman' climbs Paris skyscraper as protest against pension law
0
World
2023-04-14
French court to rule on pensions reform
World
2023-04-14
French court to rule on pensions reform
0
World
2023-03-28
Paris police 'very vigilant' ahead of new round of pension protests
World
2023-03-28
Paris police 'very vigilant' ahead of new round of pension protests
0
World
2023-03-13
Macron seeks French pension reform support as strikes run on
World
2023-03-13
Macron seeks French pension reform support as strikes run on
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:06
Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers hold talks in US over Karabakh dispute
World
13:06
Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers hold talks in US over Karabakh dispute
0
World
13:04
GM cuts several hundred full-time contract workers
World
13:04
GM cuts several hundred full-time contract workers
0
World
12:36
French police battle black-clad anarchists during May Day rallies
World
12:36
French police battle black-clad anarchists during May Day rallies
0
World
10:17
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement
World
10:17
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-28
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
Sports
2023-04-28
Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
Lebanon Economy
2023-04-10
Lebanon struggles to unify exchange rates: Banque Du Liban's efforts fall short of IMF's conditions
0
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
Middle East
2023-02-16
4.8 magnitude earthquake felt across Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
2023-03-09
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
2
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
3
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
5
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
6
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
8
Middle East
06:38
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
Middle East
06:38
Arab ministers discuss how to normalize ties with Syria
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store