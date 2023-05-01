JPMorgan snaps up First Republic's assets in US auction

World
2023-05-01 | 09:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
JPMorgan snaps up First Republic&#39;s assets in US auction
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
JPMorgan snaps up First Republic's assets in US auction

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Monday it will buy most of First Republic Bank's (FRC.N) assets after regulators seized the troubled lender at the weekend, marking the third failure of a major US bank in two months.

Under the deal, which came after an auction, JPMorgan will pay $10.6 billion to the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) for most of the assets of the San Francisco-based bank, whose failure is the largest since Washington Mutual in 2008.

JPMorgan, already the biggest bank in the United States, has also entered into a loss-share agreement with the FDIC on single family, residential and commercial loans it bought, but will not take First Republic Bank's corporate debt or preferred stock.

The deal allows for an orderly failure of First Republic and avoids regulators having to insure all the bank's deposits, as they had to do when two others collapsed in March.

First Republic disclosed last week that it had suffered more than $100 billion in outflows in the first quarter and was exploring options, increasing stress in the banking sector.

Global banking has been rocked by the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in March, while Switzerland's Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) had to be rescued by rival UBS (UBSG.S).

First Republic shares tumbled 43.3% in premarket trading on Monday before they were halted. The bank's stock has lost 97% of its value this year. JPMorgan shares rose 2.7%.

"When it was just SVB, it was easy to blame management. However, now that we see the pattern it is evident that the Fed has moved too far, too fast and is breaking things," said Thomas J. Hayes, Chairman and Managing Member, Great Hill Capital.

The US Federal Reserve has been persistently raising its benchmark interest rate since last year, despite calls for a pause after the banking turmoil in March.

Investors have priced in a 90% chance of another 25-basis point rate hike after the central bank's two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.

JPMorgan was one of several interested buyers including PNC Financial Services Group (PNC.N), and Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG.N), which submitted final bids on Sunday in an auction by US regulators, sources familiar with the matter said.

PNC shares were 2.5% lower in premarket trading.

Reuters 
 

World

JPMorgan

First Republic

Assets

US

Auction

LBCI Next
Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission
Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

US officials lead urgent rescue talks for First Republic

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Putin signs decree taking over Russian assets of two foreign firms

LBCI
World
2023-04-22

Italy's Treasury says it freezes assets of Russian fugitive

LBCI
World
2023-03-31

US hails ICJ’s judgment in ‘Certain Iranian Assets’ case

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:06

Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers hold talks in US over Karabakh dispute

LBCI
World
13:04

GM cuts several hundred full-time contract workers

LBCI
World
12:36

French police battle black-clad anarchists during May Day rallies

LBCI
World
10:17

US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:52

French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-28

Qatar announced as host of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app