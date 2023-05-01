News
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
2023-05-01 | 10:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
Spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, announced that Iran considers strengthening its relationships with countries in the Persian Gulf region to be the most important element in ensuring mutual security, something it has always emphasized.
Regarding the situation in Lebanon, Kanaani believed that the election of a president could help to solve and end the complicated impasse.
At the same time, he pointed out that the solution to the problems of the Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from the Lebanese themselves.
In terms of the economy, he stated that one of Iran's priorities is to assist in solving Lebanon's economic problems. He also mentioned that it is possible to enhance economic relationships if there is a political will for it in Lebanon.
