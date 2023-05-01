US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement

2023-05-01
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement

US special envoy Tim Lenderking began a trip to Oman and Saudi Arabia on Monday in an effort to advance Yemen peace efforts, the State Department said.

Lenderking will meet with Yemeni, Omani, Saudi and other international partners, the department said in a statement

Reuters
 

