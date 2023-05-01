French police battle black-clad anarchists during May Day rallies

2023-05-01
French police battle black-clad anarchists during May Day rallies
2min
French police battle black-clad anarchists during May Day rallies

French police clashed on Monday with hundreds of black-clad anarchists in Paris and other cities during union-led protests against President Emmanuel Macron's increase in the retirement age, as workers staged Labor Day rallies across Europe.

In the French capital, demonstrators pelted the police with Molotov cocktails and fireworks, torched ride-sharing bicycles and smashed up bus stops. Protesters who had come to march peacefully booed the police as they responded with tear gas water cannons.

One officer was badly injured when he was struck by a fiery projectile, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

Violence also erupted in Lyon and Nantes, where some vehicles were set ablaze and business premises were trashed.

Macron last month raised the retirement age by two years to 64 despite multi-sector strikes, in a move that drove his popularity down to near the record lows seen during the "Yellow Vest" crisis of 2018-2019.

The reform has crystalized discontent against a president perceived by many as aloof and indifferent to their daily hardships, and he has been met during walkabouts aimed at rebuilding support by heckling and pot banging.

"They (government) are trying to change the subject quite quickly, but let's say it's not working. So much the better!" said sculptor Antoine Eveillo.

Trade unions had called for a big turnout as they seek to force a U-turn by Macron's government, which forced its pension law through without a final vote in the National Assembly, where it lacks a working majority.

Opinion polls show a substantial majority of French people oppose the higher retirement age.

"The executive cannot govern without the support of its people," said Sophie Binet, leader of the hard-left CGT union.

Reuters 
 

