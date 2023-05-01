News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Gherbe
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
18
o
Keserwan
18
o
North
17
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
12
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French police battle black-clad anarchists during May Day rallies
World
2023-05-01 | 12:36
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French police battle black-clad anarchists during May Day rallies
French police clashed on Monday with hundreds of black-clad anarchists in Paris and other cities during union-led protests against President Emmanuel Macron's increase in the retirement age, as workers staged Labor Day rallies across Europe.
In the French capital, demonstrators pelted the police with Molotov cocktails and fireworks, torched ride-sharing bicycles and smashed up bus stops. Protesters who had come to march peacefully booed the police as they responded with tear gas water cannons.
One officer was badly injured when he was struck by a fiery projectile, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.
Violence also erupted in Lyon and Nantes, where some vehicles were set ablaze and business premises were trashed.
Macron last month raised the retirement age by two years to 64 despite multi-sector strikes, in a move that drove his popularity down to near the record lows seen during the "Yellow Vest" crisis of 2018-2019.
The reform has crystalized discontent against a president perceived by many as aloof and indifferent to their daily hardships, and he has been met during walkabouts aimed at rebuilding support by heckling and pot banging.
"They (government) are trying to change the subject quite quickly, but let's say it's not working. So much the better!" said sculptor Antoine Eveillo.
Trade unions had called for a big turnout as they seek to force a U-turn by Macron's government, which forced its pension law through without a final vote in the National Assembly, where it lacks a working majority.
Opinion polls show a substantial majority of French people oppose the higher retirement age.
"The executive cannot govern without the support of its people," said Sophie Binet, leader of the hard-left CGT union.
Reuters
World
France
French
Police
Battle
Labor Day
Next
Latest on the Ukraine war: Pope says Vatican involved in peace mission
Britain plans extra evacuation flight from Port Sudan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:52
Paris police fire tear gas as French march against pension reform
World
08:52
Paris police fire tear gas as French march against pension reform
0
World
2023-04-21
French police cleared to use drones for crowd monitoring
World
2023-04-21
French police cleared to use drones for crowd monitoring
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
Joint US, French, Saudi, Qatari, and Egyptian meeting on Lebanon will convene Monday: France’s FM
0
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:06
Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers hold talks in US over Karabakh dispute
World
13:06
Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers hold talks in US over Karabakh dispute
0
World
13:04
GM cuts several hundred full-time contract workers
World
13:04
GM cuts several hundred full-time contract workers
0
World
10:17
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement
World
10:17
US envoy visits Gulf to push new Yemen agreement, peace process -statement
0
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
Lebanon News
2023-03-17
Solar Fund to benefit at least 25 companies with solar power systems: US Ambassador
0
World
2023-04-16
As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do
World
2023-04-16
As Germany ends nuclear era, activist says there is still more to do
0
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
0
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
Press Highlights
00:52
French ambassador Grillo faces criticism in Frangieh debate
2
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
Lebanon News
05:49
Lebanon’s Agriculture Ministry urges not to panic from sharks, calls for its protection
3
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
Variety
04:17
Lebanon Diving Center's team discover sea cave south of Tyre, Lebanon
4
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
Variety
02:49
Two Lebanese inventions win gold medals in Geneva
5
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
6
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
8
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store