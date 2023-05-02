News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Japan, South Korea resume finance dialogue amid geopolitical tensions
World
2023-05-02 | 03:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Japan, South Korea resume finance dialogue amid geopolitical tensions
Japan and South Korea held their first finance leaders' meeting in seven years on Tuesday and agreed to resume regular dialogue, as tensions in the region and slowing growth prod them to increase co-operation and mend strained relations.
The resumption of bilateral financial discussions comes ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's planned visit to South Korea next week for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol.
It also came as Asian policymakers, gathering for the annual Asian Development Bank (ADB) meeting this week in the South Korean city of Incheon, discuss regional economic challenges and ways to beef up buffers against various shocks.
"Japan and South Korea are important neighbors that must cooperate to address various challenges surrounding the global economy, as well as the regional and international community," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at the meeting with his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho.
"As for geo-political challenges, we're experiencing incidents like North Korea's nuclear missile development and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan sees these as unacceptable, and something the two countries must address together," he said
Choo said the two countries can strengthen private and government partnerships in high tech industries such as semiconductors and batteries.
Japan and South Korea will resume regular finance dialogue, likely to be held annually, at "an appropriate timing," Suzuki told reporters after the bilateral meeting.
Choo is expected to visit Japan this year for another meeting with Suzuki, South Korea's finance ministry said.
Despite slowing growth in advanced nations, developing Asia is expected to achieve strong economic growth of 4.8 percent in 2023, faster than 4.2 percent growth in 2022 thanks to China's rebound, according to the ADB projections.
But various risks cloud the region's economic outlook.
"Despite the close economic relationships among China, Japan, and Korea, we have observed a recent slowdown in economic relations, particularly in terms of trade in goods and services," the finance leaders of the three countries said in a statement issued after their trilateral meeting on Tuesday.
At the trilateral meeting, China's finance minister and the head of the People's Bank of China were not present and represented by their deputies.
DEFUSING RISKS
The recent failures of two US banks have alarmed policymakers about vulnerabilities in the global banking system and the possibility of market turbulence as a result of aggressive US interest rate rises.
Building stronger buffers against shocks will be among key topics of debate when finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the bigger ASEAN+3 group - which comprises the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan, China and South Korea - meet later on Tuesday.
While Asian policymakers stress their countries have sufficient foreign reserves and buffers to fend off another crisis, they may see scope for enhancements to arrangements to combat market upheaval, analysts say.
Japan, which co-chairs this year's ASEAN+3 meeting with Indonesia, hopes to discuss a network of currency swap lines called the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM).
Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, co-chair of the meeting, said the cooperation of member states on the CMIM and other initiatives was vital for regional development and prosperity.
Specifically, Tokyo is keen to propose a facility that enhances the use of existing currency swap lines and allows members to tap funds in emergencies, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
Reuters
World
South Korea
Japan
Resume
Finance
Dialogue
Geopolitical
Tensions
Next
South Korea's Yoon says nuclear group upgrades US alliance
China's exit bans multiply as political control tightens under Xi
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-01
US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials
World
2023-05-01
US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials
0
World
2023-04-28
Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders' meeting
World
2023-04-28
Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders' meeting
0
World
2023-04-17
South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defense drills to counter North Korea
World
2023-04-17
South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defense drills to counter North Korea
0
World
2023-04-07
US, South Korea, Japan express concern over N Korea's 'malicious' cyber activities
World
2023-04-07
US, South Korea, Japan express concern over N Korea's 'malicious' cyber activities
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
0
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
World
05:35
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
World
05:35
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
0
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
0
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
3
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
4
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
5
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
8
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store