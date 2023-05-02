Japan, South Korea resume finance dialogue amid geopolitical tensions

World
2023-05-02 | 03:02
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Japan, South Korea resume finance dialogue amid geopolitical tensions
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Japan, South Korea resume finance dialogue amid geopolitical tensions

Japan and South Korea held their first finance leaders' meeting in seven years on Tuesday and agreed to resume regular dialogue, as tensions in the region and slowing growth prod them to increase co-operation and mend strained relations.

The resumption of bilateral financial discussions comes ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's planned visit to South Korea next week for talks with President Yoon Suk Yeol.
 
It also came as Asian policymakers, gathering for the annual Asian Development Bank (ADB) meeting this week in the South Korean city of Incheon, discuss regional economic challenges and ways to beef up buffers against various shocks.

"Japan and South Korea are important neighbors that must cooperate to address various challenges surrounding the global economy, as well as the regional and international community," Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said at the meeting with his South Korean counterpart Choo Kyung-ho.

"As for geo-political challenges, we're experiencing incidents like North Korea's nuclear missile development and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Japan sees these as unacceptable, and something the two countries must address together," he said
 
Choo said the two countries can strengthen private and government partnerships in high tech industries such as semiconductors and batteries.

Japan and South Korea will resume regular finance dialogue, likely to be held annually, at "an appropriate timing," Suzuki told reporters after the bilateral meeting.

Choo is expected to visit Japan this year for another meeting with Suzuki, South Korea's finance ministry said.

Despite slowing growth in advanced nations, developing Asia is expected to achieve strong economic growth of 4.8 percent in 2023, faster than 4.2 percent growth in 2022 thanks to China's rebound, according to the ADB projections.

But various risks cloud the region's economic outlook.

"Despite the close economic relationships among China, Japan, and Korea, we have observed a recent slowdown in economic relations, particularly in terms of trade in goods and services," the finance leaders of the three countries said in a statement issued after their trilateral meeting on Tuesday.
 
At the trilateral meeting, China's finance minister and the head of the People's Bank of China were not present and represented by their deputies.

DEFUSING RISKS
 
The recent failures of two US banks have alarmed policymakers about vulnerabilities in the global banking system and the possibility of market turbulence as a result of aggressive US interest rate rises.

Building stronger buffers against shocks will be among key topics of debate when finance ministers and central bank chiefs of the bigger ASEAN+3 group - which comprises the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Japan, China and South Korea - meet later on Tuesday.

While Asian policymakers stress their countries have sufficient foreign reserves and buffers to fend off another crisis, they may see scope for enhancements to arrangements to combat market upheaval, analysts say.

Japan, which co-chairs this year's ASEAN+3 meeting with Indonesia, hopes to discuss a network of currency swap lines called the Chiang Mai Initiative Multilateralization (CMIM).

Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati, co-chair of the meeting, said the cooperation of member states on the CMIM and other initiatives was vital for regional development and prosperity.

Specifically, Tokyo is keen to propose a facility that enhances the use of existing currency swap lines and allows members to tap funds in emergencies, said three sources with direct knowledge of the matter.
 

World

South Korea

Japan

Resume

Finance

Dialogue

Geopolitical

Tensions

LBCI Next
South Korea's Yoon says nuclear group upgrades US alliance
China's exit bans multiply as political control tightens under Xi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-01

US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials

LBCI
World
2023-04-28

Japan to invite emerging nations to G7 finance leaders' meeting

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

South Korea, US, Japan hold missile defense drills to counter North Korea

LBCI
World
2023-04-07

US, South Korea, Japan express concern over N Korea's 'malicious' cyber activities

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:19

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

LBCI
World
06:03

'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation

LBCI
World
05:41

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

LBCI
World
05:35

Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:41

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-07

Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:04

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

LBCI
World
10:16

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app