Australia central bank stuns with 25-bps hike, warns more might be needed

World
2023-05-02 | 04:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Australia central bank stuns with 25-bps hike, warns more might be needed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Australia central bank stuns with 25-bps hike, warns more might be needed

Australia's central bank on Tuesday stunned markets by raising its cash rate 25 basis points when traders had looked for an extended pause, saying inflation was way too high and warned that even further tightening may be needed to bring it to heel.

The unambiguously hawkish policy stance sent the Australian dollar soaring and bond futures tumbling as markets quickly lifted the peak for interest rates.
 
Wrapping up its May policy meeting, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised rates to 3.85 percent and said "some further tightening" may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a "reasonable timeframe".

Markets, as well as a majority of analysts, had been wagering heavily on a steady outcome given core inflation had eased a little more than expected and the full pain of the RBA's past tightening was yet to be felt in the economy.

The Australian dollar shot up by 1 percent to $0.6695, while three-year futures dived 23 ticks to 96.780, the sharpest daily drop since mid-2012.
 
Futures slid as the market priced in the new 3.85 percent rate and implied around a 60 percent chance rates could reach 4.10 percent by August.
 
"Inflation in Australia has passed its peak, but at 7 percent is still too high and it will be some time yet before it is back in the target range," said governor Philip Lowe.

"Given the importance of returning inflation to target within a reasonable timeframe, the Board judged that a further increase in interest rates was warranted today."

The much-watched first quarter consumer prices data last week confirmed that inflation was easing from 33-year highs. However, even after taking into account Tuesday's hike, it is only projected to return to 3 percent - the top of the RBA's target band of 2-3 percent - in mid-2025, according to the central bank's latest forecasts.

Inflation is now expected to slow to 4.5 percent this year, compared with the previous forecast of 4.75 percent.
 
"This is an awfully long time for inflation to exceed target, and runs the risk that higher inflation expectations will become embedded," said Sean Langcake, Head of Macroeconomic Forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics.

"This would ultimately lead to even higher interest rates, which the Bank is looking to avoid as it seeks to keep some momentum in the economy".

INFLATION STILL PROBLEMATIC
 
Supermarket chain Woolworths(WOW.AX) is seeing signs of inflation moderating in food, although it remained "frustratingly elevated" in many areas, Chief Executive Officer Brad Banducci said in an earnings call on Tuesday.

A surge in migration, which could lift population growth to a heady 2.0 percent this year, is fueling increases in rents and adding to inflationary pressures in the short-term.

Also on Tuesday, the RBA lowered the economic growth forecast for this year to 1.25 percent, compared with 1.5 percent previously, while projecting the unemployment rate to increase to around 4.5 percent in mid-2025.

The labor market remained tight, with net employment blowing past expectations in March and the jobless rate hovering at near 50-year lows.

Home prices are also showing signs of bottoming out, having risen for the second straight month in April, supported by rising migration levels and a chronic shortage in housing supply.

Governor Lowe will speak tonight at 0920 local time (2320 GMT) to explain the Board's thinking behind the surprise hike and answer questions from the audience.
 

World

Australia

Central Bank

Stuns

Hike

Warns

More

Needed

LBCI Next
Stocks stuck, Aussie dlr surges after RBA surprise
Asian finance leaders look to improve market safeguards
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Kremlin warns of more asset seizures after move against Fortum and Uniper

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

Swedish central bank hikes rate 0.5 points to 3.5 percent

LBCI
World
2023-04-26

UN warns of lab risk, more displacement amid Sudan conflict

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Federal Reserve can 'hit the mark and hold' with one more rate hike

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:19

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

LBCI
World
06:03

'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation

LBCI
World
05:41

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

LBCI
World
05:35

Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:41

US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-07

Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-21

Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:32

Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:42

Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:04

Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day

LBCI
World
10:16

Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app