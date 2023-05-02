News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF raises Asia's economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks
World
2023-05-02 | 04:35
High views
Share
Share
3
min
IMF raises Asia's economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) raised Asia's economic forecast on Tuesday as China's recovery underpinned growth, but warned of risks from persistent inflation and global market volatility driven by Western banking-sector woes.
The reopening of China's economy will be pivotal for the region with the spillover to Asia seen focused on consumption and service-sector demand rather than investment, the IMF said.
"Asia and Pacific will be the most dynamic of the world's major regions in 2023, predominantly driven by the buoyant outlook for China and India," the IMF said its regional economic outlook report.
"As in the rest of the world, domestic demand is expected to remain the largest growth driver across Asia in 2023."
Asia's economy is expected to expand 4.6 percent this year after a 3.8 percent increase in 2022, contributing around 70 percent of global growth, the IMF said, upgrading its forecast by 0.3 of a percentage point from October.
China and India will be key drivers with an expansion of 5.2 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, though growth in the rest of Asia is also expected to bottom out this year, the report said.
But the IMF cut next year's Asian growth forecast by 0.2 of a point to 4.4 percent, and warned of risks to the outlook such as stickier-than-expected inflation, slowing global demand as well as the impact of US and European banking-sector stress.
"While spillovers to the region from stress in US and European financial sectors have been relatively contained thus far, Asia remains vulnerable to tightening financial conditions and to sudden and disorderly repricing of assets," the IMF said.
And while Asia has strong capital and liquidity buffers to fend off market shocks, the region's highly leveraged corporate and household sectors are "significantly" more exposed to a sharp increase in borrowing costs, it added.
The IMF also urged central banks in Asia - excluding Japan and China - to keep monetary policy tight to bring down inflation, which could remain stubbornly high due in part to robust domestic demand.
"The costs of failing to bring inflation below target are likely to outweigh any benefits from keeping monetary conditions loose," the IMF said.
"Insufficient tightening in the short term would require disproportionately more monetary tightening later to avoid high inflation becoming ingrained, making a larger contraction more likely."
While China will be a key driver of the region's growth, the country's property sector remains a risk that policy makers need to address to ensure an even recovery in the sector, the IMF said.
Recent moves by the government to ease financing to developers had largely benefited bigger developers. Still, regions in China with smaller, weaker players had yet to show signs of a recovery, said Thomas Helbling, deputy director of the Asia and Pacific Department at the IMF.
"While the government's (recent) effort has stabilized the market, it should proactively support the restructuring of weaker developers which are still suffering," said Helbling at a media briefing in Hong Kong.
China's policymakers have been trying to stabilize the sector that accounts for a quarter of national GDP after a string of defaults among developers and a slump in home sales.
"For regions with weaker housing markets the recovery has yet taken place. We need further policy measures to limit potential risks," said Helbling.
Reuters
World
IMF
International
Monetary
Fund
Raises
Asia
Economic
Fears
Forecast
China
Recovery
Warns
Risk
Next
Euro zone factory downturn deepened in April
Stocks stuck, Aussie dlr surges after RBA surprise
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-26
UK warns China secrecy over military expansion risks 'tragic miscalculation'
World
2023-04-26
UK warns China secrecy over military expansion risks 'tragic miscalculation'
0
World
2023-04-18
World Bank warns Fiji to cut debt urgently or risk stalling pandemic recovery
World
2023-04-18
World Bank warns Fiji to cut debt urgently or risk stalling pandemic recovery
0
Variety
2023-04-14
OPEC+ cuts risk oil supply deficit, threaten economic recovery
Variety
2023-04-14
OPEC+ cuts risk oil supply deficit, threaten economic recovery
0
World
2023-04-05
Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China
World
2023-04-05
Ahead of Xi meet, Macron warns about risks of cutting off China
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
0
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
World
05:35
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
World
05:35
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
0
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
0
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
3
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
4
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
5
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
8
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store