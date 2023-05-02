News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Britain's Cleverly expects to meet Chinese vice president this week
World
2023-05-02 | 05:06
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Britain's Cleverly expects to meet Chinese vice president this week
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly expects to meet China's Vice President Han Zheng when foreign leaders visit London for King Charles's coronation, a rare meeting between senior government officials during a low point in UK-China relations.
"I suspect that I will," Cleverly told BBC Radio on Tuesday when asked if he would be meeting Han. He said he would discuss a range of subjects including areas where Britain has "points of criticism".
A host of foreign dignitaries and heads of state are visiting London this week ahead of Charles's May 6 coronation, and ministers are likely to use the opportunity to hold meetings with foreign leaders.
UK-China relations are at their worst in decades after London restricted Chinese investment over national security worries and expressed concern at Beijing's increasing military and economic assertiveness.
Cleverly, who hopes to visit China this year, suggested he would speak to Han about some of those concerns.
"When we engage, it's about making sure that the Chinese government understand our views on a range of issues including those issues where we feel strongly their behavior is inappropriate, like for example, their failure to abide by the commitments in Hong Kong, or by the treatment of the Uyghur minority in Xinjiang," he said.
While the leaders of France, Germany and Spain have visited China in recent months and called for engagement with the world's second-biggest economy, the US and Britain are taking a tougher approach to what they consider a growing threat from Beijing to their interests and values.
Britain and China's leaders have not had a face-to-face meeting since 2018 when Britain's former prime minister Theresa May went to China on a three-day trade visit.
In a speech in London last week, Cleverly urged China to be more open about what he called the biggest military build-up in peacetime history, and said Britain should engage constructively with China despite its "revulsion" over the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinjiang.
That approach faces opposition from some within Britain's governing Conservative Party who have argued for an even tougher stance against China, including by reclassifying the country as a "threat" instead of a "systemic competitor".
Reuters
World
Britain
Cleverly
Expects
Meet
China
Vice
President
Next
Serbia, Kosovo leaders in EU-backed talks to normalize ties
UK retailers report record food inflation but see falls ahead
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-04
China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president
World
2023-04-04
China warns US House Speaker not to meet Taiwan president
0
Variety
2023-04-26
Pony.ai gets permit for driverless robotaxi services in China's Guangzhou
Variety
2023-04-26
Pony.ai gets permit for driverless robotaxi services in China's Guangzhou
0
World
2023-04-24
Guatemalan president in Taiwan for visit slammed by China
World
2023-04-24
Guatemalan president in Taiwan for visit slammed by China
0
World
2023-04-21
Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1
World
2023-04-21
Biden to meet Philippine President at White House on May 1
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
0
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
World
05:35
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
World
05:35
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
0
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
0
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
3
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
4
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
5
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
8
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store