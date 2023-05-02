News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
World
2023-05-02 | 05:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Over 100,000 refugees crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries - UN
A United Nations refugee official said on Tuesday that more than 100,000 refugees have now crossed from Sudan to neighbouring countries to escape the conflict that erupted last month.
"Over 100,000 refugees are estimated to be among those who have now crossed to neighbouring countries, including Sudanese refugees," Olga Sarrado, spokesperson at United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, told reporters at a briefing in Geneva.
Reuters
World
United Nations
Refugee
Sudan
Conflict
Next
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
Serbia, Kosovo leaders in EU-backed talks to normalize ties
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
02:30
Sudan conflict could prompt 800,000 people to flee
World
02:30
Sudan conflict could prompt 800,000 people to flee
0
World
2023-05-01
Sudan conflict shows no sign of easing, Sudanese brace for more violence
World
2023-05-01
Sudan conflict shows no sign of easing, Sudanese brace for more violence
0
World
2023-04-27
Lebanese businessman flees Sudan conflict to a nation in economic crisis
World
2023-04-27
Lebanese businessman flees Sudan conflict to a nation in economic crisis
0
World
2023-04-26
UN warns of lab risk, more displacement amid Sudan conflict
World
2023-04-26
UN warns of lab risk, more displacement amid Sudan conflict
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
06:19
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
0
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
World
05:17
Serbia, Kosovo leaders in EU-backed talks to normalize ties
World
05:17
Serbia, Kosovo leaders in EU-backed talks to normalize ties
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
World
05:41
US may default on June 1 without debt ceiling hike; Biden, McCarthy to meet
0
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
0
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
Middle East
2023-04-07
Turkey's Ziraat bank finalizes $1.3 bln syndicated loan
0
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Variety
2023-03-21
Huge Phillips 66 biofuels project will test the industry’s green promises
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
Lebanon Economy
10:32
Lebanon to resume housing financing in US dollars: Antoine Habib
3
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
09:42
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
4
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
Lebanon Economy
13:04
Syrian labor and Lebanese unemployment: A complex reality on Labor Day
5
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
World
10:16
Kanaani: Solution to problems of Lebanese people must come from within Lebanon and from Lebanese themselves
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Positive developments arise from consultation meeting on Syria in Amman
7
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
Lebanon News
07:33
Raja Salameh, Finance Minister expected to attend hearing before European judiciary
8
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store