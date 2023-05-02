US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

World
2023-05-02 | 06:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

The White House said Monday it now estimates that just since December Russia has suffered 100,000 casualties, including more than 20,000 killed, as Ukraine has rebuffed a heavy assault by Russian forces in eastern Ukraine.

In what has become a grinding war of attrition, the fiercest battles have been in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russia is struggling to encircle the city of Bakhmut in the face of dogged Ukrainian defense.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. estimate is based on newly declassified American intelligence. He did not detail how the intelligence community derived the number.

Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said in November that Russia had suffered well over 100,000 killed or wounded in the first eight months of the war. The new figures suggest that Russian losses have dramatically accelerated in recent months.

Troops from Russia’s Wagner mercenary group and other forces are fighting Ukrainian troops house-to-house to try to gain control of what has become known as the “road of life” — the last remaining road west still in Ukrainian hands, which makes it critical for supplies and fresh troops. Both sides have cited gains in recent days.

Kirby said nearly half those killed since December are Wagner forces, many of them convicts who were released from prison to join Russia’s fight. He said the Wagner forces were “thrown into combat and without sufficient combat or combat training, combat leadership, or any sense of organizational command and control.”

The White House has repeatedly sought to highlight the cost — both human and weaponry — to Russia of Bakhmut, which it argues has limited strategic importance to the overall trajectory of the war. Some analysts, however, note that taking control Bakhmut could be helpful to Russian efforts to advance on the larger cities of Kramatorsk and Sloviansk in the Donetsk region

Kirby said the Russian casualty count for “this little town of Bakhmut” was in line with some of the fiercest periods of fighting during World War II, including the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive campaign on the Western Front, and the Guadalcanal campaign, the first major Allied offensive against Japan.

”It’s three times the number of killed in action that the United States faced on the Guadalcanal campaign in World War II and that was over the course of five months,” Kirby said.

Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of Ukrainian ground forces, said Russia continued to exert “maximum effort” to take Bakhmut but that it so far had failed.

“In some parts of the city, the enemy was counterattacked by our units and left some positions,” he said.

Kirby declined to say how many Ukrainian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Milley said in November that Ukrainian casualties were probably also about 100,000.

AP
 

World

White House

Russia

Casualties

Ukraine

Assault

Russian Forces

LBCI Next
UK healthcare pay offer accepted by majority of unions
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Putin visits two regions in Ukraine, Russia presses assault on Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-04-14

Ukraine forces pull back as Russia mounts 're-energised' Bakhmut assault

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Ukraine says Russian forces make progress in frontline city of Bakhmut

LBCI
World
2023-03-24

Ukraine prepares counteroffensive as Russia's assault on Bakhmut flags

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:16

Sudan military faction chiefs agree May 4-11 truce in principle -South Sudan

LBCI
World
10:59

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

LBCI
World
10:13

UK house prices stabilize after mini-budget fall: Nationwide

LBCI
World
08:44

Moscow tightens security for May 9 parade over Ukraine risk - Kremlin

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-28

Ghana, bondholders' advisers kick off debt talks under non-disclosure agreements – sources

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-27

Abdollahian in Beirut: "A new policy" for an outward Iranian presence?

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
World
06:19

US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

LBCI
Variety
04:16

Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report

LBCI
Middle East
05:55

Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app