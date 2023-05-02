Moscow tightens security for May 9 parade over Ukraine risk - Kremlin

World
2023-05-02 | 08:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Moscow tightens security for May 9 parade over Ukraine risk - Kremlin
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Moscow tightens security for May 9 parade over Ukraine risk - Kremlin

Russian security services are working to ensure that Moscow's annual Victory Day parade across Red Square on May 9 can go ahead safely despite the risk of a threat from Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Victory Day is a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin, who often evokes the spirit and sacrifice that helped the Soviet Union repel Hitler's Nazis at a cost of some 27 million lives to boost patriotic sentiment.

But several Russian regions have already scaled back events commemorating the Nazi surrender at the end of World War Two in Europe, citing concerns that pro-Ukrainian saboteurs could target the proceedings.

Russian energy, logistics and military facilities have been hit in drone and other attacks since Moscow launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Kyiv has not taken official responsibility for such attacks, but has often made cryptic or sarcastic comments welcoming them as it resists what it calls a Russian war of conquest.

"We are of course aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks, terrorist acts, plans to continue its campaign. All our special services are doing everything possible to ensure security," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Most importantly, the Special Military Operation is being conducted to root out threats to our country."

Putin, his defence minister and other senior officials usually review the parade - which has in the past included tanks, intercontinental missile launchers and marching troops, as well as a flyover.

Putin traditionally makes a short speech, and similar but more modest military parades are held in other towns and cities.

Security concerns have already prompted the nationwide cancellation of accompanying "Immortal Regiment" civilian processions, where people carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis.

Reuters
 

World

Russia

Security

Moscow

Victory Day

Parade

Red Square

Threat

Ukraine

Kremlin

LBCI Next
UK house prices stabilize after mini-budget fall: Nationwide
Senator Manchin introduces new US energy permitting bill
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-10

Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything

LBCI
World
2023-04-02

Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

China's Xi to visit Moscow next week after US-Russia clash over Ukraine

LBCI
World
2023-02-20

Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
12:16

Sudan military faction chiefs agree May 4-11 truce in principle -South Sudan

LBCI
World
10:59

Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism

LBCI
World
10:13

UK house prices stabilize after mini-budget fall: Nationwide

LBCI
World
08:05

Senator Manchin introduces new US energy permitting bill

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
08:40

Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis

LBCI
World
06:03

'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-26

Qiara is a new home security service for the French market

LBCI
Variety
09:25

Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
03:17

Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:49

US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:13

Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig

LBCI
Variety
04:16

Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report

LBCI
Middle East
05:55

Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app