News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
21
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Moscow tightens security for May 9 parade over Ukraine risk - Kremlin
World
2023-05-02 | 08:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Moscow tightens security for May 9 parade over Ukraine risk - Kremlin
Russian security services are working to ensure that Moscow's annual Victory Day parade across Red Square on May 9 can go ahead safely despite the risk of a threat from Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Victory Day is a key anniversary for President Vladimir Putin, who often evokes the spirit and sacrifice that helped the Soviet Union repel Hitler's Nazis at a cost of some 27 million lives to boost patriotic sentiment.
But several Russian regions have already scaled back events commemorating the Nazi surrender at the end of World War Two in Europe, citing concerns that pro-Ukrainian saboteurs could target the proceedings.
Russian energy, logistics and military facilities have been hit in drone and other attacks since Moscow launched what it calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.
Kyiv has not taken official responsibility for such attacks, but has often made cryptic or sarcastic comments welcoming them as it resists what it calls a Russian war of conquest.
"We are of course aware that the Kyiv regime, which is behind a number of such attacks, terrorist acts, plans to continue its campaign. All our special services are doing everything possible to ensure security," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"Most importantly, the Special Military Operation is being conducted to root out threats to our country."
Putin, his defence minister and other senior officials usually review the parade - which has in the past included tanks, intercontinental missile launchers and marching troops, as well as a flyover.
Putin traditionally makes a short speech, and similar but more modest military parades are held in other towns and cities.
Security concerns have already prompted the nationwide cancellation of accompanying "Immortal Regiment" civilian processions, where people carry portraits of relatives who fought against the Nazis.
Reuters
World
Russia
Security
Moscow
Victory Day
Parade
Red Square
Threat
Ukraine
Kremlin
Next
UK house prices stabilize after mini-budget fall: Nationwide
Senator Manchin introduces new US energy permitting bill
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-10
Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything
World
2023-04-10
Kremlin, asked if Russia behind US intelligence leaks, says Moscow is always blamed for everything
0
World
2023-04-02
Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency
World
2023-04-02
Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency
0
World
2023-03-17
China's Xi to visit Moscow next week after US-Russia clash over Ukraine
World
2023-03-17
China's Xi to visit Moscow next week after US-Russia clash over Ukraine
0
World
2023-02-20
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
World
2023-02-20
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Kyiv officials due to address security conference
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:16
Sudan military faction chiefs agree May 4-11 truce in principle -South Sudan
World
12:16
Sudan military faction chiefs agree May 4-11 truce in principle -South Sudan
0
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
0
World
10:13
UK house prices stabilize after mini-budget fall: Nationwide
World
10:13
UK house prices stabilize after mini-budget fall: Nationwide
0
World
08:05
Senator Manchin introduces new US energy permitting bill
World
08:05
Senator Manchin introduces new US energy permitting bill
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
08:40
Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
Variety
08:40
Japan's automakers have a made-in-China sales crisis
0
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
0
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
Variety
2023-01-26
Qiara is a new home security service for the French market
0
Variety
09:25
Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform
Variety
09:25
Simpplr raises $70M for its AI-powered intranet platform
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
Middle East
03:17
Israeli attack puts Syria's Aleppo airport out of service, one soldier killed
2
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
Lebanon News
01:49
US urges Lebanon to elect new president without relying on international community
3
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
5
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
6
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
Variety
04:16
Lebanon's tourism contributes to more than 40% of the GDP: report
7
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
8
Lebanon News
05:09
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
Lebanon News
05:09
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store