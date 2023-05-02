News
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
2023-05-02 | 10:59
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
Dubai has once again become a hub for tourism, this time by hosting the 30th edition of the Arabian Travel Market.
The exhibition, inaugurated by Dubai's ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, brings together the most important travel, tourism, and aviation companies from around the world and hosts pavilions dedicated for each country to showcase its top tourist attractions.
The event's 30th edition will focus on the theme of achieving net-zero emissions as a main topic of discussion among participants this year, reflecting Dubai's awareness of the importance of this issue, especially as the United Arab Emirates hosts the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP 28) in November.
With 150 countries participating in this exhibition, attention is drawn to the contributions of the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, especially since the Gulf Cooperation Council countries cooperate and integrate on various tourism levels, as confirmed by the Bahraini Minister of Tourism, the UAE Ministry of Economy Undersecretary, and the CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority in a panel discussion titled "The Future of Travel in the Arab Gulf."
At the end of their talk, the interlocutors wished for the return of Syria, Yemen, and Lebanon to the tourist map to join the path of prosperity.
Is there anyone listening in Beirut before it is too late?
