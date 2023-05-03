News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
28
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
28
o
South
23
o
Bekaa
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace, police conduct controlled explosion
World
2023-05-03 | 02:56
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Man arrested outside Buckingham Palace, police conduct controlled explosion
Police arrested a man outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for throwing what they believe were shotgun cartridges and officers also carried out a controlled explosion in the area, days before King Charles' coronation ceremony.
Police said the man had approached Buckingham Palace gates and thrown items, suspected to be shotgun cartridges, into the palace grounds before being detained by officers at around 1800 GMT.
"The man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon after he was searched and a knife was found," London's Metropolitan Police said in an updated statement.
The statement said police were not currently treating the matter as related to terrorism.
Police and security services are preparing for King Charles' coronation on Saturday, which is expected to see large crowds line the streets of London and heads of state from around the world attend the formal ceremony.
Buckingham Palace said neither the king nor his wife Camilla were at the palace at the time of Tuesday's incident.
The statement said specialists had conducted a controlled explosion as a precaution. Cordons had been put in place after the man was found to have a suspicious bag, but these cordons had now been removed.
“There have been no reports of any shots fired, or any injuries to officers or members of the public,” said Chief Superintendent Joseph McDonald.
In 2016, an unarmed man was arrested in the grounds of Buckingham Palace after scaling a perimeter wall. In 2021, a man was arrested at Windsor Castle on Christmas Day wearing a mask and holding a crossbow.
Reuters
World
Police
Arrest
Buckingham Palace
Shotgun
Cartridges
Explosion
King Charles
Coronation
Ceremony
Next
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Iranian President Raisi's visit to Syria: Reaffirming relations amidst changing dynamics
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
0
World
2023-04-18
Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?
World
2023-04-18
Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?
0
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
World
06:03
'Eco-friendly' King Charles to reuse historic garments for coronation
0
Variety
04:38
King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors
Variety
04:38
King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
04:13
Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle
World
04:13
Fed likely to hike rates, hint at pause in tightening cycle
0
World
04:12
Fuel depot ablaze near key Crimea bridge in Russia
World
04:12
Fuel depot ablaze near key Crimea bridge in Russia
0
World
03:42
Crowds of those seeking rescue swell at Sudan’s main seaport
World
03:42
Crowds of those seeking rescue swell at Sudan’s main seaport
0
World
03:15
Taiwan seeking US cooperation to make next generation fighters
World
03:15
Taiwan seeking US cooperation to make next generation fighters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-27
Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham
Sports
2023-04-27
Matip header keeps Liverpool in European hunt after 2-1 win over West Ham
0
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
Middle East
2023-04-02
Saudi Arabia to invite Syria's Assad to Arab leaders summit, sources say
0
Middle East
2023-03-20
Oldest pearl town found in UAE
Middle East
2023-03-20
Oldest pearl town found in UAE
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Lebanon Environment Minister reveals new steps to save environmental sector
Lebanon News
2023-01-03
Lebanon Environment Minister reveals new steps to save environmental sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
Lebanon News
08:25
Elias Bou Saab affirms Lebanon's crisis is bigger than the name of a president
4
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
Lebanon News
06:32
TotalEnergies selects Block 9 drilling rig
5
Lebanon News
05:09
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
Lebanon News
05:09
Abou Faour to LBCI: We have not been informed of any new position from KSA on presidential election
6
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
7
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
Middle East
05:55
Turkish raid prompted ISIS leader to detonate suicide vest
8
Variety
08:37
Tesla raises prices in US, China, Japan and Canada
Variety
08:37
Tesla raises prices in US, China, Japan and Canada
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store