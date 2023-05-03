News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Taa'a Ello Byezaa'al
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
25
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU plans to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
World
2023-05-03 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
EU plans to boost ammunition production to aid Ukraine
The European Union's executive wants to set aside more than 500 million euros ($550 million) to increase ammunition production to help Ukraine and replenish the stocks of EU member countries.
Under a plan to be presented by the European Commission on Wednesday, the EU would give subsidies to European arms firms for investments that increase production of ammunition and missiles.
"When it comes to defense, our industry must now switch to war economy mode," Thierry Breton, the commissioner for the EU's internal market, said in remarks released before the official announcement.
The plan will need approval from EU governments and the European Parliament to become reality.
The scheme is the third part of a broader EU effort to get more ammunition and arms to Ukraine, particularly 155 millimeter artillery shells, which Kyiv is pleading for as the fight against Russia's invasion has become a war of attrition.
As part of the push to supply 1 million shells to Ukraine within 12 months, the EU has already agreed to set aside 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion) for ammunition and missiles that its members send to Ukraine from stockpiles.
It has allocated another 1 billion euros for the joint procurement of such munitions - although that part of the plan has been held up by wrangling over the extent to which they should be produced in Europe.
The latest element of the ammunition drive aims to give arms firms incentives to increase their production.
It would set aside 500 million euros from the EU budget to part-finance projects that increase capacity. It would also allow EU regional development cash, known as cohesion funds, and coronavirus pandemic recovery funds to be used for such projects.
Breton said the EU had a substantial industrial base for the production of ammunition but "it does not have the scale today to meet the security needs of Ukraine and our Member States".
"We can and must revitalize it to adapt it to the needs of high-intensity conflict," Breton said.
Reuters
World
EU
Plans
Boost
Ukraine
Ammunition
Production
Russia
War
Invasion
Politics
Government
Next
France's Le Maire wants to break food price inflation "spiral" by autumn
From tea to ketchup, some shelves lie empty as retailers struggle to predict demand
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-01
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve
World
2023-03-01
EU, Russia take strong positions as Ukraine war takes center stage on G20 meet eve
0
World
2023-02-21
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
World
2023-02-21
Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin to deliver biggest speech since ordering invasion of Ukraine
0
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
World
2023-02-15
EU to sanction Iran entities involved in Russian war in Ukraine
0
World
2023-05-02
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
World
2023-05-02
US says 20,000 Russians killed in Ukraine war since December
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:50
Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation
World
07:50
Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation
0
World
07:46
UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis
World
07:46
UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis
0
World
07:44
Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election
World
07:44
Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election
0
World
07:39
At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region
World
07:39
At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
0
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
Lebanon News
06:25
MP Hankash to LBCI: New president must raise problematic issues
0
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
Middle East
2023-04-29
Turkey's Baykar plans production of new air combat drone next year
0
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
World
2023-04-13
Sudan's army says powerful paramilitary force mobilises in Khartoum and other cities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
News Bulletin Reports
10:13
Searching for answers to the enigma of vanished bank money
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
13:32
Lebanon launches national survey campaign to count and register Syrian refugees
4
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
5
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
6
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
7
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
World
10:59
Arabian Travel Market 2023: Net-zero emissions and the future of Gulf tourism
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store