At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region

World
2023-05-03 | 07:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
At least one dead as downpours hit Italy&#39;s Emilia Romagna region
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region

At least one person has died in heavy rains and floods that have lashed down over Italy's northern Emilia Romagna region over the last 24 hours, local media reported on Wednesday.

An elderly man who was cycling drowned when he was swept away by the waters of a flooded river in the town of Castel Bolognese, Ansa news agency reported.

A house collapsed in the nearby village of Fontanelice. Firefighters said on Twitter that a person might be trapped inside.
 
Footage released by fire brigades showed extensive flooding in an area between Bologna, Emilia Romagna's capital, and the city of Ravenna on the Adriatic coast.

They said they had carried out around 400 rescue operations, evacuating dozens of people.

Rail operator Trenitalia said several services were suspended due to weather conditions and a number of streets were closed.

The torrential rain comes after months of drought which raised concerns about the low water level in the Po, Italy's largest river which runs West to East through the northern part of Emilia Romagna.
 
The head of Italy's civil protection agency said he was travelling the flood-hit area and Environment Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin promised help for those affected.

"The government stands by the people in difficulty: today for the emergency, which must be backed by adequate economic resources, but from now on to accelerate (infrastructure) measures that are needed for safety," he wrote on Facebook.
 

World

One Dead

Downpours

Hit

Italy

Emilia Romagna

Region

LBCI Next
Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election
More than 100 arrested in European swoop on 'Ndrangheta crime group
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-31

Greek defense minister to visit earthquake-hit regions in Turkey

LBCI
World
2023-03-23

Google opens Italy's second cloud region in Turin city

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

US funding stress metric hits three-month high as crisis rattles regional banks

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-09

EBRD to invest 1.5 bln euros in Turkey's earthquake-hit regions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:47

Torrential rain lashes northern Italy, killing at least two people

LBCI
World
09:14

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin

LBCI
World
07:50

Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation

LBCI
World
07:46

UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2022-12-14

One of the largest floating bookfair is coming to Lebanon this week

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30

BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-05

Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-06

Can the recent cabinet meeting decisions be challenged before Shura Council?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports
05:05

Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

LBCI
Variety
04:40

President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:18

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:29

Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate

LBCI
World
03:06

King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app