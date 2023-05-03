News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election
World
2023-05-03 | 07:44
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Spain's conservatives seen winning parliamentary election
Spain's main opposition People's Party (PP) is poised to win a parliamentary election expected by the end of the year but will need an alliance with the far-right Vox to achieve a working majority, according to an opinion poll released on Wednesday.
The survey carried out by private pollster 40dB for El Pais newspaper also showed the ruling Socialists (PSOE) losing some ground since the previous poll in April, when the party was almost neck and neck with the PP.
The new poll includes two scenarios based on whether the leftist electoral platform Sumar, launched last month by Labor Minister Yolanda Diaz, and the junior partner in the Socialist-led ruling coalition, Unidas Podemos, decide to run separately or together.
If they run separately, PP and Vox would come closer to securing an absolute majority with 170 lawmakers in the 350-seat parliament. However, if Sumar and Unidas Podemos run together, a potential right-wing coalition would get 161 seats, the poll suggested.
The Socialists of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez would win 100 seats if Sumar and Unidas Podemos run separately or 97 if the two left-wing parties run together. However that latter scenario would also produce a better outcome for the Socialists who would then be able to muster a total of 152 seats in any hypothetical coalition with the two smaller left-wing parties.
It remains unclear whether Unidas Podemos will join Sumar or compete against it for left-wing votes.
Other opinion polls have also pointed to a fragmented parliament in which no party would have a sufficient majority to govern alone.
Reuters
World
Spain
Conservatives
Seen
Winning
Parliamentary
Election
Next
UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis
At least one dead as downpours hit Italy's Emilia Romagna region
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-01
Paraguay's conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears
World
2023-05-01
Paraguay's conservatives score big election win, defusing Taiwan fears
0
World
2023-04-24
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023
World
2023-04-24
Spain's tourism revenue seen hitting record in 2023
0
World
2023-03-06
Estonia's Kallas in first place in parliamentary election
World
2023-03-06
Estonia's Kallas in first place in parliamentary election
0
World
2023-02-13
German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin
World
2023-02-13
German conservatives hail state election win in Berlin
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
13:47
Torrential rain lashes northern Italy, killing at least two people
World
13:47
Torrential rain lashes northern Italy, killing at least two people
0
World
09:14
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin
World
09:14
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin
0
World
07:50
Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation
World
07:50
Top US CEO pay rose 7.7 percent last year, outpacing inflation
0
World
07:46
UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis
World
07:46
UBS wary of buying Credit Suisse in February, wanted more analysis
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2022-12-14
One of the largest floating bookfair is coming to Lebanon this week
Variety
2022-12-14
One of the largest floating bookfair is coming to Lebanon this week
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-30
BDL introduces new circular allowing check payments and transfers
0
Middle East
2023-04-05
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel
Middle East
2023-04-05
Israeli police attack worshippers in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa, Gaza launches rockets at Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-06
Can the recent cabinet meeting decisions be challenged before Shura Council?
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-06
Can the recent cabinet meeting decisions be challenged before Shura Council?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
Sports
05:05
Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title
2
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
Variety
04:40
President Biden nominates Venezuelan-Lebanese Nathalie Rayes as Ambassador to Croatia
3
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
Press Highlights
04:18
Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report
4
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
Lebanon News
06:51
IMF's Jihad Azour evades presidential query, stresses staff-level agreement at Dubai panel
5
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
Lebanon Economy
09:31
Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship
7
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
Lebanon Economy
05:29
Food Importers Syndicate: Inflation due to currency collapse and soaring dollar exchange rate
8
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
03:06
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store