Volkswagen sees growing competition ahead as revenue jumps on Europe, US

World
2023-05-04 | 04:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Volkswagen sees growing competition ahead as revenue jumps on Europe, US
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Volkswagen sees growing competition ahead as revenue jumps on Europe, US

Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) sees higher competition later this year as supply chain bottlenecks ease and China's electric car market heats up, the carmaker said on Thursday, adding that it put margins over volume even as it fights to maintain market share.

The company was emboldened to stick to its annual outlook of a return on sales of 7.5% to 8.5% and higher deliveries by a strong first quarter, boosted by higher revenues in Europe and North America.

In China, though, sales fell by 14.5% and Chief Financial Officer Arno Antlitz acknowledged that the carmaker had work to do to catch up with domestic competitors on battery-electric vehicles.

"Competition will intensify with more chips and more availability," Antlitz said on a media call after the results.

Asked how the carmaker would respond to the wave of electric vehicle (EV) price cuts, Antlitz said: "Our focus is on quality of the business, rather than on volume. This is specifically true for EVs... we don't want to lose our margin parity target out of sight."

Volkswagen aims to achieve the same margin from combustion engine cars as EVs, though the latter are still far more expensive to produce, in part because of high prices of raw materials.

BMW (BMWG.DE), which also reported results on Thursday, said rising EV sales were weighing on costs this quarter because of higher material prices and research and development costs.

Volkswagen's revenue for the quarter was 76 billion euros ($84.22 billion). Operating profit fell to 5.7 billion euros from 8 billion last year, but still beat expectations of five analysts polled by Refinitiv SmartEstimate for 5.48 billion.

Excluding the valuation effect from commodity hedging, operating profit rose by 35% to 7.1 billion euros, yielding a margin of 9.3%.

Cariad, the carmaker's beleaguered software unit, made a loss of 400 million euros.

Total deliveries in the first quarter were up 7.5% from the previous year, and in March deliveries were 23.9% higher than the same month last year - in line with BMW (BMWG.DE), which also reported higher deliveries that month.


Reuters 
 

World

Volkswagen

Vehicle

Auto

Competition

Revenue

Europe

US

LBCI Next
Gold stalls within whisker of record high after Fed signals pause
‘Not my king’: UK republicans want coronation to be the last
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

Woven Capital, Nvidia back Foretellix’s autonomous vehicle validation tech

LBCI
World
2023-03-22

Volkswagen: industrial electricity in Europe should cost under 7 cents per KWh

LBCI
World
2023-03-08

Awaiting an IRA response, Volkswagen pauses decision on Eastern Europe battery plant

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-03

Stellantis cautious on road ahead after first quarter revenue boost

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:30

Canada's Justin Trudeau may be struggling but he still commands his party

LBCI
World
08:25

United Airlines will use lower-carbon fuels in San Francisco, London

LBCI
World
08:24

World Food Program suspends food aid to Ethiopia's Tigray over reported thefts

LBCI
World
08:09

Heavy fighting in Khartoum as power struggle rages

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
06:04

Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-04

MEA airline prepares strategy to boost sales focusing on transit in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-02-02

BDL raises Sayrafa rate, stirs controversy among Lebanese

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-30

Leading Lebanese textile factory Domtex closes its doors after 58 years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:39

The latest on Lebanon's Central Bank governorship

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:19

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:31

Exploring e-banking in Lebanon: Investor requests and ABL’s response

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:26

Under the Kafala System, migrant workers face challenges accessing healthcare

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

France clarifies stance on Lebanese presidential file: Pushing for speedy election

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:15

European judicial delegation hears Abu Asali's testimony, postpones Salameh's hearing session

LBCI
Variety
06:04

Sofia Vergara dines in 'favorite' Lebanese restaurant in NYC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:56

Refugee registration: Faytroun municipality takes initiative amidst national survey campaign

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app