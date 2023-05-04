Shrinking US cattle herd squeezes meatpacker profits

World
2023-05-04 | 06:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Shrinking US cattle herd squeezes meatpacker profits
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Shrinking US cattle herd squeezes meatpacker profits

US cattle producer Brad Kooima declined multiple, escalating bids from meatpackers seeking to buy his livestock to hold out for higher prices.

His bargaining power is a dramatic reversal from three years ago, when cattle were plentiful and Kooima said he went seven weeks without getting a bid as COVID-19 outbreaks shut meat plants, making it difficult to sell livestock.

Now, the US beef cow herd is the smallest since 1962. Drought and high feed costs drove producers to send animals to slaughter instead of keeping them for breeding. Farmers who fatten cattle have gained leverage in sales negotiations over the meatpackers that dominate the market, such as Tyson Foods Inc (TSN.N), Cargill Inc (CARG.UL) and JBS USA (JBS.UL).

Paying more for cattle cuts into the meatpackers' profitability. They will likely try to pass on costs to customers, charging more for ground beef and steaks at a time of high inflation, analysts said.

Cargill, the world's largest ground beef producer, expects cattle prices will rise further, but it is still a question whether higher beef prices will ruin consumers' appetites, company executives said.

"The unknown factor there is demand: how much will the consumer pay?" said Tom Windish, who oversees Cargill's beef business.

Meat processors are assessing demand, along with cattle supplies and operating margins, to determine how much to run their slaughterhouses.

Cargill does not need to operate plants for as many hours as it did in 2020 because of tighter supplies and improving staffing levels, said Hans Kabat, leader of Cargill's North American protein unit.

The amount of money meatpackers earn buying cattle and converting them into meat fell below $40 per head of cattle in April, after topping $700 per head in May 2020, analysts at HedgersEdge.com said. On Wednesday, the margins were about $117 per head.

Kooima said he declined packers' attempts last month to buy high-quality cattle in Iowa's cash market for $182 per hundredweight and $183 before ultimately scoring a bid for his target price: $185.

Strong consumer demand for beef so far is helping boost competition for cattle. Demand generally increases as the weather warms up and grilling season begins.

"Three years ago, the first bid we got, we took it," said Todd Drake, another producer who feeds several thousand cattle. "Today, they bid me $178 on a Tuesday, and it's like, 'Yeah we're going to wait.'"

Live cattle futures prices reached a record 177.700 cents per pound for the front-month contract on April 13, before easing in May. The peak was up 26% from a year earlier and 118% from April 2020.

Reuters 
 

World

US

Cattle

Profits

LBCI Next
UK businesses raise prices to pass on higher wage costs: PMI
Trump lawsuit against New York Times over 2018 series tossed
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-04-24

Tech investors focus on profits after layoffs; companies to highlight AI

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits

LBCI
Variety
15:32

Climate shocks could push 3 million Brazilians into extreme poverty, says World Bank

LBCI
World
14:46

Top US spy says Chinese invasion halting Taiwan chip production would be 'enormous' global economic blow

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
16:05

UN fails to raise enough money for Yemen oil tanker operation

LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
14:46

Top US spy says Chinese invasion halting Taiwan chip production would be 'enormous' global economic blow

LBCI
World
14:38

Biden paves way for new US sanctions tied to Sudan violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-03

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
09:56

Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app