Voting starts in local UK elections in first major electoral test for PM Sunak

World
2023-05-04 | 07:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Voting starts in local UK elections in first major electoral test for PM Sunak
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Voting starts in local UK elections in first major electoral test for PM Sunak

Voting opened in local elections on Thursday in the first major electoral test for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following a year in which the governing Conservatives have suffered a cascade of scandals, strikes and economic chaos.

The elections are viewed as one of the last big opportunities to gauge public support before a national election expected next year, and a chance to assess if the main opposition Labor Party can convert their run of double-digit poll leads into victories.

Sunak, who took over last year following the scandal-ridden premiership of Boris Johnson and the chaotic economic policies that brought down Liz Truss, is credited with stabilizing Britain's economy. But his party is still forecast to suffer heavy losses when the results are announced on Friday.

Sunak said on Wednesday evening that the results would be "hard for us" and the Conservatives would lose some seats as a result of events over the past year.

Votes will decide more than 8,000 council seats across England in 230 local government authorities, which are responsible for the day-to-day provision of public services such as bin collections, schools and transport.

The Conservatives face a fight on two fronts: with the main opposition Labor Party - who lead by about 15 points in national polling - seeking to reclaim seats in the so-called Red Wall areas in north and central England, and the Liberal Democrats attempting to make gains in the south.

The main parties are trying to manage expectations heading into the elections. The chairman of the Conservatives said his party could lose about 1,000 seats, while Labor leader Keir Starmer said the Conservatives should be making gains because of their previous poor performance.

The last time most of these seats in England were contested was in 2019 when the Conservatives fared poorly, losing over 1,000 seats as smaller parties like the Liberal Democrats and the Greens made gains. Then-Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation later that month.

Anthony Wells, head of European Political and Social Research at YouGov, said that looking at the vote share might be a more useful indicator than which seats change hands.

"Labor are unlikely to get a lead that is as large as national polls, because the Lib Dems and Greens and smaller parties inevitably do better at local elections than they do at national elections," he said.

"But if (Labor) want to be on course to win the next election, they should be hoping to get a lead in national vote share of 10 points or so."

It may only be possible to assess what the results mean for the main political parties by Friday afternoon because many councils are not counting the ballots overnight.

The results will not directly affect Sunak's practical ability to govern because the vote does not cause seats in parliament to change hands.

This will be the first set of elections in England where voters will be required to show a form of photographic identification to vote. A survey by YouGov last week found that about a quarter of voters are unaware of this change, meaning that people could be turned away from polling stations.




Reuters
 

World

Voting

Local

UK

Elections

First

Major

Electoral

Test

PM

Sunak

LBCI Next
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, in The Hague, says Putin must face justice
UK businesses raise prices to pass on higher wage costs: PMI
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-28

UK PM Sunak faces first test of comeback credentials in local polls

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

UK parliament's standards commissioner investigating PM Sunak

LBCI
World
2023-04-09

UK PM Sunak to meet President Biden in Northern Ireland

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

UK PM Sunak to unveil measures to crack down on anti-social behavior

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
16:05

UN fails to raise enough money for Yemen oil tanker operation

LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
14:46

Top US spy says Chinese invasion halting Taiwan chip production would be 'enormous' global economic blow

LBCI
World
14:38

Biden paves way for new US sanctions tied to Sudan violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-03

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
09:56

Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app