Canada's Justin Trudeau may be struggling but he still commands his party

World
2023-05-04 | 08:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Canada&#39;s Justin Trudeau may be struggling but he still commands his party
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Canada's Justin Trudeau may be struggling but he still commands his party

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will kick off what is likely to be the last Liberal Party convention before the next election on Thursday, and though fatigue with his government has deepened there is little question that he is fully in command of his party.

Trudeau will seek to rally some 3,500 Liberal members from across the country at 8 p.m. ET (2400 GMT) after 7 1/2 years as head of government and as much as two more years before the next vote, though most political analysts expect an election some time next year after the economy emerges from an expected slump.

Trudeau's main rival, Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, became leader of his party last year and since then has often led in polls as he systematically attacks both the government and its leader, recently for failing to head off the country's biggest strike in history.

Some 57% of Canadians disapprove of Trudeau, compared to an approval rating of 37%, his lowest approval rating since September 2021, amid high inflation and a housing shortage, according to a March survey by the Angus Reid Institute.

Though some cabinet members and former central banker Mark Carney appear to have ambitions to lead the party after Trudeau, no one has come out publicly against him.

"Trudeau is the party brand, for better or worse," said Shachi Kurl, president of Angus Reid research group.

Recently there has been a seemingly constant drip of damaging news - like the federal workers' strike and allegations that the government took too lightly evidence of Chinese election meddling - that make Trudeau look vulnerable.

Some 35,000 Canada Revenue Agency workers are still on strike and plan to picket outside the convention hall when Trudeau speaks on Thursday evening. In the first quarter, Conservatives clobbered the Liberals in fund raising, pulling in C$8.3 million ($6.1 million) versus C$3.6 million.

"After eight years of Trudeau, everything feels broken," Poilievre has said repeatedly on social media and in parliament.

The message resonates, said Garry Keller, a former senior Conservative Party staffer who is now vice president at public affairs consultancy Strategy Corp.

"It's an effective message for governments that get long in the teeth," he said. "They start wearing things that may not even be their own fault."

An agreement the Liberals struck to gain the support of the left-leaning New Democrats in parliament means Trudeau's minority government could last until the fall of 2025, unless Trudeau calls an election earlier.

While many polls show the Conservatives now leading the Liberals nationally, Poilievre so far has failed to make inroads in large cities key to winning control of parliament, and he is attracting fewer young people, especially women, said Kurl.

Conservatives would win 35% of the vote compared to 29% for the Liberals, according to the Angus Reid poll. But in Montreal, the Liberals lead 38% to 15%, and in the suburbs of Toronto the Liberals are ahead 40% to 34%, Angus Reid said.

"There's a lot of voter fatigue, even among Liberal voters," said Darrell Bricker, CEO of pollster Ipsos Public Affairs. "But it doesn't seem like Poilievre is really threatening (Trudeau) yet."

($1 = 1.3624 Canadian dollars)



Reuters
 

World

Canada

Justin Trudeau

PM

Prime

Minister

Struggling

Command

Party

LBCI Next
Moscow says US behind Kremlin drone attack, Russian forces target Kyiv
United Airlines will use lower-carbon fuels in San Francisco, London
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-04-21

UK deputy prime minister quits after bullying investigation

LBCI
World
2023-04-19

British government publishes PM Sunak and other ministers' interests

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-09

Kuwait PM appoints finance minister in cabinet reshuffle

LBCI
Middle East
2023-04-08

Pakistan finance minister says he canceled Washington trip on prime minister's orders

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
16:05

UN fails to raise enough money for Yemen oil tanker operation

LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
14:46

Top US spy says Chinese invasion halting Taiwan chip production would be 'enormous' global economic blow

LBCI
World
14:38

Biden paves way for new US sanctions tied to Sudan violence

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-05-03

Washington wants Lebanon to have a "non-corrupt" president: report

LBCI
World
16:00

Canada is considering expelling Chinese diplomat for targeting lawmaker

LBCI
World
09:56

Westinghouse unveils small modular nuclear reactor

LBCI
World
2023-02-27

Japan Post Holdings to sell down stake in Japan Post Bank in $9 bln deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app