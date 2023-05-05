Marcos dismisses criticism that his campaign played down family corruption

World
2023-05-05 | 01:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Marcos dismisses criticism that his campaign played down family corruption
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Marcos dismisses criticism that his campaign played down family corruption

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr dismissed criticism during an interview on Thursday that his presidential campaign played down the corruption and extravagance the Marcos family was known for during his father's rule.

Marcos told Reuters at the end of a four-day visit to Washington that his country's citizens could not continue to fight decades-old social battles.

"My opposition would try to bring up this old issue. But of course, we answer to the voting public and the voting public has given their very clear and loud response to that and that they are not worried," he said.
 
"These are not the things that Filipinos feel we must be talking about," he added. "We need to be talking about livelihoods, about jobs, about education, about the economy.

"A fractured society that continues to fight battles that are 45 years old is selling itself short because it's the future that we're worried about, not the past."

During his campaign, critics said Marcos' presidential bid tried to whitewash the corruption and authoritarianism associated with his father's 20-year rule.
 
The elder Ferdinand Marcos ruled for two decades starting in 1965, almost half of it under martial law, helping him extend his power until his overthrow and his family's retreat into exile during a "people-power" revolution.

During his rule the family name became associated with cronyism and billions of dollars' worth of missing state wealth. The Marcos family denies wrongdoing.

Marcos Sr died in exile in Hawaii in 1989, but his family returned to the Philippines to launch a comeback that culminated in his son's election in May.

Marcos' Washington visit has been the first by a Philippine president in more than 10 years and included a summit on Monday with US President Joe Biden. It was the latest of several high-level meetings Marcos has held with leaders of the United States and China, which are jostling for strategic advantage in the region.
 
US officials describe the Philippines as strategically vital to efforts to push back against China's expanding influence, and Biden has courted Marcos, who still faces a US court judgment connected with $2 billion of plundered wealth under his father's rule. As head of state Marcos is immune from US prosecution.

The Philippines and the US have drawn closer since Marcos won his election, a change from the administration of Marcos' predecessor Rodrigo Duterte, who turned the Philippines sharply away from its oldest ally and built closer ties with China.
 

World

Marcos

Dismissed

Criticism

Campaign

Played

Down

Family

Corruption

Philippines

President

LBCI Next
Indonesia quietly engaging key stakeholders in Myanmar crisis
Portuguese president warns PM over credibility, avoids crisis
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-01

Philippines, China to discuss fishing rights in South China Sea – Marcos

LBCI
World
2023-04-30

Philippines' Marcos to forge stronger relationship with US during visit

LBCI
World
2023-04-24

Philippines' Marcos to seek specifics from Biden on US defense commitment

LBCI
World
2023-04-17

Biden lags recent Democratic presidents in declaring re-election campaign

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:39

Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara

LBCI
World
07:34

India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans

LBCI
World
07:25

At least 72 bodies found in Congo village hit by floods

LBCI
World
07:17

Italy wants French apology over migration 'insults'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:54

Bukhari meets with former PM Salam

LBCI
World
01:57

China's aircraft carriers play 'theatrical' role but pose little threat yet

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
01:19

Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:16

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April

LBCI
Variety
15:39

Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:59

Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:38

High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:23

Price of gasoline drops significantly

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app