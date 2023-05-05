News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK Conservatives suffering 'terrible' night with local election losses
World
2023-05-05 | 02:58
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UK Conservatives suffering 'terrible' night with local election losses
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives were facing a bleak set of local election results with voters punishing his party over political scandals, sluggish economic growth and high inflation, early results showed on Friday.
While governing parties often struggle at mid-term elections, the council results in England will be the largest, and possibly last, test of voter sentiment before the next general election which is expected to be held in 2024.
The Conservative Party suffered a net loss of 144 seats on local councils that were up for re-election, the early results showed. The main opposition Labor Party, which is hoping to gain hundreds of seats in a mid-term vote, added 96 seats.
Labor said in a statement that based on these local election results they are on track to win the next general election, while smaller political parties such as the Liberal Democrats and the Green Party also made gains.
The results in the local elections will decide more than 8,000 council seats in 230 local government authorities who are responsible for the day-to-day provision of public services such as bin collections and schools.
Huw Merriman, a junior Conservative transport minister, said it had been a "difficult night and it may get more difficult".
John Curtice, Britain's best-known pollster, said based on the results so far, the Conservatives could face a net loss of about 1,000 seats, which would be in line with the party's most pessimistic forecast.
BATTLEGROUND AREAS
Sunak has tried to restore the credibility of the Conservatives since he was made prime minister in October following months of economic chaos, strikes, and political scandals.
The Conservatives changed prime ministers three times in the past year after Boris Johnson was ousted partly over parties held in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns, and Liz Truss was brought down following a gamble on tax cuts that shattered Britain's reputation for financial stability.
Labor was making gains in some areas that backed leaving the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum where the party will need to win over if it wants to win a majority at the next general election.
In early results, Sunak's party lost control of five councils, including Brentwood, North Leicestershire and Hertsmere.
Labor won control of Plymouth and Stoke-on-Trent councils, two key battleground areas regarded as important to the party's hopes of winning the next general election.
Johnny Mercer, a member of parliament for the area, said it had been a "terrible" night for the Conservatives.
The Labor leader Keir Starmer visited Plymouth and Stoke-on-Trent during local election campaigning as the party threw resources into winning back control of the councils.
A full picture of the state of the parties will not become clear until later on Friday when most of the councils will announce their results.
The chairman of the Conservatives in the run-up to the elections said the party could lose about 1,000 seats, a figure that some opposition politicians and political analysts thought was deliberately exaggerated so he could claim the party had performed better than expected when the results were announced.
The last time most of these local election seats were contested was in 2019 when the Conservatives lost more than 1,300 seats, shortly before the then prime minister Theresa May was forced to resign, which had been expected to help limit the losses in these elections.
Reuters
World
UK
Conservatives
Suffering
Terrible
Night
Local
Elections
Losses
Next
Ukraine's nuclear deal with Canada's Cameco carries big risks, rewards
Fewer luxury shoppers but bigger spenders as Chinese return to Europe
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-04
Voting starts in local UK elections in first major electoral test for PM Sunak
World
2023-05-04
Voting starts in local UK elections in first major electoral test for PM Sunak
0
World
2023-05-03
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin
World
2023-05-03
Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with night-time drone attack on Kremlin
0
World
2023-04-28
UK PM Sunak faces first test of comeback credentials in local polls
World
2023-04-28
UK PM Sunak faces first test of comeback credentials in local polls
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Geagea: Strong Republic Bloc stands firm on holding municipal and Mukhtar's elections
Lebanon News
2023-04-17
Geagea: Strong Republic Bloc stands firm on holding municipal and Mukhtar's elections
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
0
World
07:34
India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
World
07:34
India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
0
World
07:25
At least 72 bodies found in Congo village hit by floods
World
07:25
At least 72 bodies found in Congo village hit by floods
0
World
07:17
Italy wants French apology over migration 'insults'
World
07:17
Italy wants French apology over migration 'insults'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
03:45
European airlines see bumper summer bookings
Variety
03:45
European airlines see bumper summer bookings
0
World
07:17
Italy wants French apology over migration 'insults'
World
07:17
Italy wants French apology over migration 'insults'
0
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
2023-03-27
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
0
Variety
2023-05-03
Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber
Variety
2023-05-03
Stripe, a longtime partner of Lyft, signs a big deal with Uber
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
6
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
8
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store