News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French PM Borne invites trade unions for talks May 16 and May 17
World
2023-05-05 | 14:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
French PM Borne invites trade unions for talks May 16 and May 17
French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has invited trade unions for bilateral meetings on May 16 and May 17, as the government seeks to move on to issues other than the deeply unpopular pension reform, the Prime Minister's office said on Friday.
The reform, which President Emmanuel Macron signed into law last month despite weeks of protests and strikes, has crystallized discontent against a president perceived by many in France as being aloof and indifferent to their daily hardship.
The unions have said they would use the upcoming talks to reaffirm their opposition to the pension reform and would work on joint proposals to improve workers' conditions. They have also announced a new nationwide day of protests on June 6 against the reform.
Reuters
World
French
Prime
Minister
PM
Borne
Invite
Trade
Unions
Talks
France
Next
US officials assessing possible 'manipulation' on banking shares
China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-04-27
Ukraine PM invites Pope to visit, discussed peace formula at Vatican talks
World
2023-04-27
Ukraine PM invites Pope to visit, discussed peace formula at Vatican talks
0
World
2023-04-05
French unions say pension meeting with PM a 'failure'
World
2023-04-05
French unions say pension meeting with PM a 'failure'
0
World
2023-05-04
Italian foreign minister threatens to cancel Paris trip over French criticism
World
2023-05-04
Italian foreign minister threatens to cancel Paris trip over French criticism
0
World
2023-05-01
Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers hold talks in US over Karabakh dispute
World
2023-05-01
Armenian, Azerbaijani ministers hold talks in US over Karabakh dispute
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:17
Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation
World
14:17
Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation
0
World
13:48
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
World
13:48
Countries set to request emergency session of UN rights body on Sudan
0
World
13:38
Biden says Republicans manufacturing a crisis over debt limit
World
13:38
Biden says Republicans manufacturing a crisis over debt limit
0
World
13:22
Britain to contribute to Brazil's Amazon fund, PM Sunak says
World
13:22
Britain to contribute to Brazil's Amazon fund, PM Sunak says
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:17
Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation
World
14:17
Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation
0
World
2023-04-30
Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
World
2023-04-30
Biden attacks news outlets for 'lies of conspiracy and malice'
0
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
0
Variety
2023-04-28
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Variety
2023-04-28
TotalEnergies urges rejection of climate resolution submitted by shareholders
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
2
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
3
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
7
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
8
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Middle East
01:22
Syria to be readmitted soon to Arab League
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store