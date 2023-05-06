News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Police arrest republican leader ahead of King Charles' coronation
World
2023-05-06 | 05:08
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Police arrest republican leader ahead of King Charles' coronation
British police arrested Graham Smith, leader of anti-monarchy group Republic, and a number of other individuals as part of what they called "a significant police operation" ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday.
Tens of thousands of people have gathered to cheer the royal procession and military parade for King Charles' coronation at London's Westminster Abbey on Saturday, the biggest ceremonial event staged in the British capital for 70 years.
London police chief Mark Rowley had warned on Friday that there would be a "very low tolerance for disruption". There are more than 11,000 police officers on patrol in central London.
Police did not confirm the arrest of Smith, but said on Twitter they had arrested four people on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, and three people on suspicion of possessing articles to cause criminal damage.
Republic said five of its supporters had been arrested and hundreds of its placards seized.
A photo posted on Twitter showed Smith sitting on the ground surrounded by a group of police officers. An officer at the scene near Trafalgar Square said three republican protesters had been arrested for carrying paint.
A Reuters photographer said a number of protesters from the Just Stop Oil environmental group were also arrested.
Rowley had said police would take action if protesters tried to "obstruct the enjoyment and celebration" of a significant number of people.
Reuters
World
Britain
Police
Graham Smith
Anti Monarchy
King Charles
Coronation
Next
Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey
Crowds gather in London for moment in history as King Charles is crowned
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
14:17
Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation
World
14:17
Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation
0
World
2023-05-05
World leaders gather in London for King Charles' coronation
World
2023-05-05
World leaders gather in London for King Charles' coronation
0
World
2023-05-04
Excitement and apathy ahead of King Charles' coronation
World
2023-05-04
Excitement and apathy ahead of King Charles' coronation
0
World
2023-05-03
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
World
2023-05-03
King Charles' coronation will be an economic boost, Buckingham Palace says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:32
King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey
World
07:32
King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey
0
World
05:47
Ukraine says it downed hypersonic Russian missile with U.S. air defence system
World
05:47
Ukraine says it downed hypersonic Russian missile with U.S. air defence system
0
World
05:33
Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey
World
05:33
Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey
0
World
04:16
Crowds gather in London for moment in history as King Charles is crowned
World
04:16
Crowds gather in London for moment in history as King Charles is crowned
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports
2023-04-21
IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'
Sports
2023-04-21
IOC stance on Russians, Belarusians 'confusing'
0
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
0
World
2023-05-04
Excitement and apathy ahead of King Charles' coronation
World
2023-05-04
Excitement and apathy ahead of King Charles' coronation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US sanctions targeting corruption span across Lebanese political parties
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-05
US sanctions targeting corruption span across Lebanese political parties
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
Lebanon Economy
12:07
The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?
2
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
Lebanon Economy
10:45
The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
News Bulletin Reports
11:06
Lebanon boosts renewable energy with new solar power plant
4
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
Press Highlights
00:50
Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report
5
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
Press Highlights
03:48
Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:00
The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
UNHCR and General Security reach agreement on obtaining data for Syrian refugees
8
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Middle East
14:05
Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store