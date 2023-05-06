Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey

2023-05-06 | 05:33
Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey
Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey

King Charles and Queen Camilla left Buckingham Palace in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on Saturday, making their way to Westminster Abbey for the coronation.

Tens of thousands of people had lined the side of the grand boulevard that sweeps down from the palace to watch the royal procession.

Reuters
 

World

King Charles

Queen Camilla

Buckingham Palace

Westminster Abbey

coronation

