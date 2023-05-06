King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey

World
2023-05-06 | 07:32
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
King Charles III crowned at London&#39;s Westminster Abbey
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
5min
King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey

King Charles III was crowned on Saturday in Britain's biggest ceremonial event for seven decades, a sumptuous display of pageantry dating back 1,000 years.

In front of a congregation of about 100 world leaders and a television audience of millions, the Archbishop of Canterbury, the spiritual leader of the Anglican Church, slowly placed the 360-year-old St Edward's Crown on Charles' head as he sat upon a 14th-century throne in Westminster Abbey.

The historic and solemn event dates back to the time of the 74-year-old's predecessor William the Conqueror in 1066.

Charles' second wife Camilla, 75, will be crowned queen during the two-hour ceremony, which while rooted in history, is also an attempt to present a forward-looking monarchy, with those involved in the service reflecting a more diverse Britain and leaders from all faiths.

For a nation struggling to find its way in the political maelstrom after its exit from the European Union and maintain its standing in a new world order, its supporters say the royal family provides an international draw, a vital diplomatic tool and a means of staying on the world stage.

"No other country could put on such a dazzling display - the processions, the pageantry, the ceremonies, and street parties," Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said.

Despite Sunak's enthusiasm, the coronation takes place amid a cost of living crisis and public scepticism, particularly among the young, about the role and relevance of the monarchy.

Saturday's event was on a smaller scale than that staged for Queen Elizabeth in 1953, but still sought to be spectacular, featuring an array of historical regalia from golden orbs and bejewelled swords to a sceptre holding the world's largest colourless cut diamond.

Charles automatically succeeded his mother as king on her death last September, and the coronation is not essential but regarded as a means to legitimise the monarch in a public way.

The king and queen left Buckingham Palace for the abbey in the modern, black Diamond State Jubilee Coach accompanied by cavalrymen wearing shining breastplates and plumed helmets.

Hundreds of soldiers in scarlet uniforms and black bearskin hats lined the route along The Mall, the grand boulevard to Buckingham Palace. Tens of thousands ignored the light rain to mass in a crowd more than 20 deep in some places to watch what some saw as a moment of history.

"The split second glance of seeing the king is really important but I think the whole day as well ... the idea of the nation coming together. You very much feel the pride in the nation," said Mark Strasshine after the royal coach went by.

However, not all were there to cheer Charles, hundreds of republicans booed and waved banners reading "Not My King".

More than 11,000 police were deployed to stamp out any attempted disruption, and the Republic campaign group said its leader Graham Smith had been arrested along with five other protesters.

"It is an unequal and out of date system because it has a hereditary billionaire individual born into wealth and privilege who basically symbolises the inequality of wealth and power in our society," said lawmaker Clive Lewis, who was among the anti-monarchy protesters.

GREAT AND GOOD

Inside the abbey, bedecked with flowers and flags, politicians and representatives from Commonwealth nations took their seats alongside charity workers and celebrities, including actors Emma Thompson, Maggie Smith, Judi Dench and U.S. singer Katy Perry.

Much of the ceremony featured elements that Charles' forebears right back to King Edgar in 973 would recognise, officials said. Handel's coronation anthem "Zadok The Priest" was sung as it has been at every coronation since 1727.

But there was also the new, including an anthem composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, famed for his West End and Broadway theatre shows, and a gospel choir.

Charles' grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of Camilla acted as pages, and although a Christian service, at the end there will be an "unprecedented" greeting from faith leaders.

However, there was no formal role for either Charles' younger son Prince Harry, after his high-profile falling out with his family, or his brother Prince Andrew, who was forced to quit royal duties because of his friendship with late U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

They sat in the third row behind working members of the royal family.

Charles looked serious as he swore oaths to govern justly and uphold the Church of England - of which he is the titular head - before the most sacred part of the ceremony when he was anointed on his hands, head and breast by Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby with holy oil consecrated in Jerusalem.

After being presented with symbolic regalia, Welby placed the St Edward's Crown on his head and the congregation cried out "God save the King".

After the service, Charles and Camilla will depart in the four-tonne Gold State Coach built for George III, the last king of Britain's American colonies, riding to Buckingham Palace in a one-mile procession of 4,000 military personnel from 39 nations.

It will be the largest show of its kind in Britain since the coronation of Charles' mother.

"When you see everyone dressed up and taking part it is just fantastic. It makes you so proud," said teacher Andy Mitchell, 63, who left his house in the early hours to get into London.

"My big concern is that younger people are losing interest in all of this and it won't be the same in the future."

Reuters
 

World

King Charles III

Coronation

Britain

Ceremony

Pageantry

London

Westminster Abbey

LBCI Next
Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
Ukraine says it downed hypersonic Russian missile with U.S. air defence system
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
14:17

Jill Biden visits London ahead of King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
2023-05-05

World leaders gather in London for King Charles' coronation

LBCI
Variety
2023-05-02

King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors

LBCI
World
2023-04-18

Factbox: Why does King Charles have a coronation ceremony and what happens?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:42

Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia

LBCI
World
05:47

Ukraine says it downed hypersonic Russian missile with U.S. air defence system

LBCI
World
05:33

Charles and Camilla leave Buckingham Palace for Westminster Abbey

LBCI
World
05:08

Police arrest republican leader ahead of King Charles' coronation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-05

The Ugly Truth: Unraveling the Crisis of Depositors' Funds and the Fading Hope for Recovery

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:17

3.4 magnitude earthquake shakes Lebanon: Bhaness Center

LBCI
World
07:42

Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-20

K-pop singer Moonbin, member of boy band Astro, dies aged 25

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:07

The Ugly Truth: Where Did Lebanon's Central Bank Spend the Dollars?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:50

The Ugly Truth: How Does the Government Plan to Repay Depositors?

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:50

Qatar returns to nominate Lebanon's army chief for presidency: report

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:48

Lebanon to soon see breakthrough in presidential file: report

LBCI
Middle East
14:05

Israel has hope for breakthrough with Saudi Arabia during US security advisor visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:41

A step closer to reality: Syria's return to the Arab League

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

MEPs call for an independent investigation into Beirut Blast, urge need for sanctions

LBCI
World
01:14

Iran hangs Swedish-Iranian linked to attack that killed 25 people

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app