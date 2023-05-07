Australia, NZ mark King Charles' coronation with 21-gun salutes

2023-05-07 | 02:06
Australia, NZ mark King Charles&#39; coronation with 21-gun salutes
2min
Australia, NZ mark King Charles' coronation with 21-gun salutes

Australia and New Zealand on Sunday celebrated the coronation of King Charles III with 21-gun salutes in their capitals, after the countries' leaders, both republicans, attended the coronation ceremony in London.

King Charles is head of state in Australia, New Zealand and 12 other Commonwealth realms outside the United Kingdom, although the role is largely ceremonial.

Both nations held events on Sunday to celebrate the coronation, with ABC television broadcasting a 21-gun salute in front of Australia's parliament in Canberra.

A military fly-past scheduled to take past afterwards was cancelled due to poor weather, Defense Australia tweeted.

In New Zealand, the NZ Defense Force said the army fired a 21-gun salute from Point Jerningham in the capital Wellington.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins were in London on Saturday for the coronation at Westminster Abbey.

Both Albanese and Hipkins are in favor of their countries breaking with the monarchy, but said they would still pledge their allegiance to King Charles.

The death of Queen Elizabeth last September reignited debate, particularly in Australia, about the need to retain a distant constitutional monarchy.

The country held a referendum in 1999 on becoming a republic with 55% of voters opposed, while more recent polls have shown varying levels of support.



Reuters
 

World

Australia

NZ

Mark King Charles

Coronation

Gun

Salutes

UK

