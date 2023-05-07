UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

World
2023-05-07 | 05:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles&#39; coronation
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UK anti-monarchists released from custody after King Charles' coronation

The leader of anti-monarchy group Republic and other members were released from custody after hours of detention during Saturday's coronation of King Charles that raised questions over whether the police response had been proportionate.

Police arrested the leader of Republic, Graham Smith, and 51 others in central London while thousands of royal fans were gathering in the streets for King Charles's coronation on Saturday, saying their duty to prevent disruption outweighed the right to protest.

Republic said that detained members began to be released late on Saturday evening, after nearly 16 hours in custody.

"I'm now out of the police station... Make no mistake. There is no longer a right to peaceful protest in the UK," Smith said on Twitter.

"I have been told many times the monarch is there to defend our freedoms. Now our freedoms are under attack in his name."

The police said on Saturday that they understood public concern following the arrests, but said they acted after receiving information that protesters were determined to disrupt the coronation procession.

London police chief Mark Rowley warned on Friday that police would take action if protesters tried to "obstruct the enjoyment and celebration" of people, saying there would be a "very low tolerance" for disruption.

Wes Streeting, a senior lawmaker of the opposition Labor Party, said police would have to be accountable as to whether the response was proportionate, adding that some protests had been allowed to go ahead.

Tens of thousands of people turned out on Saturday to catch a glimpse of the newly crowned King Charles and Queen Camilla, who after the service at Westminster Abbey rode in a state coach back to Buckingham Palace.

Not everyone who came to watch was there to cheer Charles, with hundreds of republicans booing and waving banners reading "Not My King".

Culture Minister Lucy Frazer said she had huge confidence in the police and said that, along with the right to protest, people also had a right not to have their enjoyment disrupted.

"I think overall (the police) managed to get that balance right," Frazer told Sky News.

"It is really important that they take into account the context of the event, because this was an event that would have raised questions about national security."



Reuters

World

UK

Anti-monarchists

Release

Custody

King Charles

Coronation

Crown

LBCI Next
Russia keeps up missile attacks on Ukraine ahead of expected Kyiv offensive
Slovakia prime minister quits
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
07:12

Britain celebrates with street parties and a concert after King Charles' coronation

LBCI
Variety
05:04

Inside Westminster Abbey during King Charles' coronation

LBCI
World
02:06

Australia, NZ mark King Charles' coronation with 21-gun salutes

LBCI
World
2023-05-06

King Charles III crowned at London's Westminster Abbey

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
06:25

Russia keeps up missile attacks on Ukraine ahead of expected Kyiv offensive

LBCI
World
05:36

Slovakia prime minister quits

LBCI
World
03:56

Alberta declares state of emergency over wildfires

LBCI
World
03:37

Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:32

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Antakya felt by Lebanese residents on the coast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-05

The dark side of desperation: Combating human trafficking in Lebanon

LBCI
Sports
2023-04-18

Lebanese cabinet approves special provision for American basketball player Omari Spellman to Join national team

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East
07:56

12 years later: Syria rejoins Arab League - A breakdown of the decisions and details

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:13

Bukhari after meeting Jumblatt: Sustainable solutions come from within Lebanon, not from outside

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:28

Melhem Khalaf highlights presidential initiative's criteria for Lebanon's presidential candidate

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:51

Arab Foreign Ministers Agree on Syria's Return to its Arab League Seat

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
05:32

4.7 magnitude earthquake in Antakya felt by Lebanese residents on the coast

LBCI
World
03:37

Prince Harry an odd man out at father’s coronation spectacle

LBCI
Middle East
04:21

12 killed in multi-vehicle crash in Turkey’s Hatay province

LBCI
World
05:36

Slovakia prime minister quits

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app