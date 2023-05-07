Anti-monarchists criticize 'heavy-handed' arrests at King Charles' coronation

2023-05-07 | 13:53
Anti-monarchists criticize 'heavy-handed' arrests at King Charles' coronation
2min
Anti-monarchists criticize 'heavy-handed' arrests at King Charles' coronation

Anti-monarchists on Sunday criticized the policing of the coronation of King Charles as heavy-handed, saying there was no longer a right to peaceful protest in Britain after dozens of protesters were arrested and detained into the night.

Police arrested Graham Smith, leader of the Republic group, and 51 others in central London as thousands of royal fans gathered in the capital for the event on Saturday, saying their duty to prevent disruption outweighed the right to protest.

Republic said that members began to be released late on Saturday evening after nearly 16 hours in custody.

"This was a heavy-handed action which had the appearance of a pre-determined arrest that would have occurred regardless of the evidence or our actions. The right to protest peacefully in the UK no longer exists," Smith said in a statement.

"These arrests were not about protecting people from harm, but about protecting the King from embarrassment."

The police said on Saturday that they understood public concern following the arrests, but said they acted after receiving information that protesters were determined to disrupt the coronation procession.

London police chief Mark Rowley warned on Friday that police would take action if protesters tried to "obstruct the enjoyment and celebration" of people, saying there would be a "very low tolerance" for disruption.

Police have gained further powers to curtail protests under a new policing law passed last year, and a public order act which came into force on May 3.

In a separate incident, there was a dispute after police arrested three people on Saturday morning and seized a number of rape alarms. The police cited intelligence that there were plans to disrupt the procession with the alarms, but the local Westminster Council expressed concern that trained volunteers for a night safety scheme had been detained.

Reuters 
 

